IYDF and Disha Holidays Unite to Support the Growth of Underprivileged Children in Mathura

PNN

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 30: In a heartwarming effort to improve the living and educational conditions of underprivileged children in the Mathura region, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Disha Holidays to host a charity event in the Panna Pokhar community. The event, led by Raj Kumar Sharma, provided over 120 children with educational supplies, games, and food, making for an afternoon filled with joy and care.

Volunteer Team

The event was supported by a dedicated group of volunteers, including Pandit Raj Sharma, Brijesh Saini, Meghshyam Upadhayay, and Rahul Khatri, who all contributed to the event's success.

Supplies Provided

Disha Holidays, demonstrating its commitment to social welfare, thoughtfully prepared a range of supplies to support the children's education and recreation. The educational materials included Hindi, English, and mathematics notebooks, children's comprehensive readers, rulers, erasers, pencils, pens, and sharpeners. For entertainment, two Carrom boards and Ludo games were provided, encouraging the children to enjoy playful moments alongside their studies. Volunteers also brought chalk, three seating mats, and six educational charts covering numbers, city names, body parts, and the alphabet. Additionally, potato patties and desserts were distributed, ensuring every child enjoyed a tasty treat.

Event Highlights

The event officially commenced at 5:00 PM, with the children eagerly participating in traditional Indian games like Kho Kho and Kabaddi, creating an atmosphere filled with laughter and excitement. The distribution of educational supplies was a particularly joyous moment, with children's faces lighting up as they received their materials. Volunteers took the time to explain the importance of these supplies in the children's education.

Organizer's Reflections

Reflecting on the event, Raj Kumar Sharma expressed, "It's an immense honor to see the smiles on the children's faces. Events like this remind us of our responsibility to the community. These children are leaving not just with books and games, but with a sense of hope."

Conclusion

This charity event, co-organized by IYDF and Disha Holidays, provided not only material support but also left a lasting impact on the lives of these children. The event underscored the importance of community involvement and demonstrated how collective efforts can brighten the future of underprivileged children.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor