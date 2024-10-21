IYDF and Divine Health Bring Hope and Support to Children at Yadav Basti School

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 21: On the afternoon of October 17, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Divine Health, organized a charitable event at Yadav Basti Government Primary School in Dungarpur, Rajasthan. The event aimed to provide essential learning and living supplies to 48 children, offering them much-needed support and spreading hope for their future.

The event was led by Dr Hardik Rawal and supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Vipul Garasiya, Dikshant Pandya, Praveen Meen, Kartik Amaliya, and Hitesh Meena. Their commitment and compassion brought warmth to the children and contributed to the success of the event.

Donations to Support Education and Daily Life

On the day of the event, volunteers distributed various supplies to help the children with both their studies and daily needs. These included books in English, Hindi, and mathematics, notebooks, drawing pads, colored pencils, and learning tools. Additionally, they provided the children with apples, Amul Cool milk, cream chocolates, Namkeen (a savory Indian snack), sweets, and other treats. These donations not only improved the children's learning conditions but also added enjoyment to their daily lives.

"We hope these supplies help the children achieve better academic success while also feeling the warmth and care from the community," said Dr. Hardik Rawal. The distribution of supplies was not just about addressing immediate needs, but also about creating more possibilities for their future.

Interaction with Children: Sharing Warmth and Encouragement

In addition to distributing supplies, volunteers engaged in meaningful conversations with the children, learning about their academic progress and daily challenges. The children were visibly excited and joyful, eagerly participating in discussions and sharing their dreams and stories with the volunteers.

"These children are filled with aspirations for the future, and their enthusiasm and curiosity highlight the significance of this event," said the volunteers. They added that the interaction not only helped them better understand the children's needs but also inspired them to continue participating in similar charitable activities.

Reflections from Volunteers: The Reward of Giving Back

At the end of the event, the volunteers expressed how much they were moved by the experience. "Helping these children and seeing their hope for the future is a truly meaningful experience," they shared. Through their interactions, the volunteers gained a deeper understanding of the importance of education and care for these children, and they are eager to continue supporting future initiatives.

The children's gratitude and joy upon receiving the donations left a lasting impact on every volunteer. "Their smiles are the greatest reward for us," the volunteers said. "Their genuine emotions in response to our support have strengthened our resolve to continue helping vulnerable communities."

A Significant Event with Promises for the Future

Maya Ahari, head of Yadav Basti Government Primary School, expressed her heartfelt thanks to Divine Health and IYDF for their donations. "These supplies are incredibly valuable for our children. They not only help them with their studies but also make them feel supported and cared for by the wider community," she said. She believes that the event will have a lasting, positive effect on the children's growth and hopes for more activities like this in the future.

The volunteers also pledged their ongoing support. Dr. Hardik Rawal emphasized, "This event is just the beginning. We will continue working to bring care and support to more disadvantaged children, helping them create brighter futures."

Conclusion

The event, jointly organized by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Divine Health, provided both material support and emotional encouragement to the children at Yadav Basti Government Primary School. Through the dedication of the volunteers, the event was a resounding success, bringing hope and positivity to the children's lives.

This event not only highlighted the importance of social responsibility but also inspired more people to take part in helping vulnerable communities. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

