IYDF and Dream Makers Event Management Bring Joy to Orphanage Children in Kollam

Kollam (Kerala) [India], September 2: In a heartwarming charity event today, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined hands with Dream Makers Event Management and Wedding Planners to bring smiles and support to 30 children at Karunyatheeram Balabhavan Orphanage. Organized by Muhammad Ikbal, the event was a collaborative effort where volunteers worked together to provide the children with a day filled with joy and valuable assistance.

Event Details:

* Date and Time: 4:00 PM, 28 August 2024

* Location: Karunyatheeram Balabhavan Orphanage, Eravipuram, Kollam

* Organizer: Muhammad Ikbal

* Orphanage Representative: Sister Theresa

The event was brought to life by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Suhail Zulthan, Aswin M, Abhiram, Ajmal Khan, Sajeer Khan, and Sooraj M, who all contributed to making the day special for the children.

Throughout the event, the children were provided with a variety of essential supplies. These included food items like biscuits, rice, candies, Boost drinks, Horlicks, and Lays chips, as well as educational materials such as pens, books, pencils, sharpeners, and erasers. Additionally, the children received daily essentials like toothbrushes, ensuring that their immediate needs were met with care and attention.

The activities were designed to be both fun and educational, with the children enjoying football and baseball games, as well as an educational session. The volunteers engaged closely with the children, offering not only material support but also emotional warmth and encouragement.

The atmosphere was filled with laughter and joy, as the children's faces lit up with happiness throughout the event. Muhammad Ikbal, the organizer, reflected on the day, saying, "Today's event was filled with warmth and joy. We are honored to have brought happiness and meaningful support to the orphanage. Every moment was carefully planned to create lasting memories. Seeing the children's smiles is the greatest reward, and it strengthens our commitment to serving the community."

Sister Theresa, the representative from the orphanage, praised the event, stating, "The generous support from IYDF and Dream Makers Event Management has been a great help to the children. They not only provided material assistance but also demonstrated their care through their actions."

This charity event highlighted the power of collaboration and community care, bringing hope and happiness to the children at the orphanage. The joint efforts of IYDF and Dream Makers Event Management once again underscored the importance of giving back to society and the profound impact of love and compassion.

