IYDF and Elite Enterprise Light Up the Future for Children

VMPL

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: On Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Elite Enterprise, organised a charity event at Prathamik Ashramshala Minche in Kolhapur to support 50 underprivileged children. The event provided essential school supplies and food, celebrating the legacy of these two great leaders while offering support to children in need.

The event was organised by Abhijeet Dilip Shirolikar, with the active involvement of 14 volunteers: Abhishekh Khabde, Dilip Power, Akshay Kamble, Ajit Power, Yuvraj Kamble, Sandip Kamble, Harshad Kamble, Surykant Kamble, Gourav Kamble, Aniket Khade, Yogesh Lokre, Abraham Kamble, Rahul Kamble, and Hashmukh Deshpande. These volunteers not only distributed supplies but also engaged deeply with the children, bringing joy and encouragement.

Supporting Children with School and Living Supplies

The aid provided during the event included 50 backpacks, each filled with essential school supplies such as compass boxes, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, and coloured crayons. Additionally, children received food items like cooking oil, rice, and biscuits, offering them the necessary support beyond their education. The volunteers handed over the supplies directly to each child, whose grateful smiles lit up the event.

Ringnare Sir, head of Prathamik Ashramshala Minche, praised the event and expressed gratitude for the generous support provided by IYDF and Elite Enterprise.

Celebration Activities: Learning Through Fun

After the distribution of supplies, the children participated in speech activities themed around Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Through these activities, the children learned about the values of these great leaders while improving their communication skills. The volunteers encouraged the children to express their thoughts confidently, sharing inspiring stories of Gandhi and Shastri to instill patriotism and motivate them.

Organiser's Reflections: Bridging Love and Support

Abhijeet Dilip Shirolikar, the event organiser, shared his reflections: "It brought me immense happiness to be part of such a meaningful event. Seeing the children smile because of our efforts made everything worthwhile. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with IYDF to bring more support to children in need."

He added that the children expressed their wish for the volunteers to visit again, eager to feel the warmth and care of the community in future events.

The Power of Volunteers: Bringing Hope

The 14 volunteers played a crucial role in making the event a success. They not only distributed supplies but also provided emotional support through their interaction with the children. The volunteers expressed their fulfillment in being part of such a charitable effort and hoped that their contribution would help these children build a brighter future.

Looking Ahead: Continued Support and Care

This event provided more than just material support; it planted seeds of hope in the minds of the children. IYDF and Elite Enterprise hope to inspire greater community attention towards underprivileged children, paving the way for a brighter future for them. Following the success of this event, IYDF and Elite Enterprise pledged to continue working together, organising similar initiatives to provide more assistance to children in need. Through such activities, they aim to spread the spirit of love and care, lighting up the future for more children.

About the Organisers

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the development of children and youth worldwide through educational and material support. Elite Enterprise, as a key partner, is committed to contributing positively to society by actively participating in various charitable initiatives. This partnership showcased the strong impact of organisations working together to promote social welfare.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor