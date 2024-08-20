IYDF and Elite Enterprises Partner to Bring Warmth and Support to Kolhapur's Children

PNN

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India] August 20: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Elite Enterprises to host a heartwarming aid event at Karunalay Balgruh in Kolhapur. The event provided essential supplies to 41 children, bringing warmth, care, and hope to those in need.

Organizers and Volunteers: Driving Social Progress Together

The event was organized by Abhijeet Dilip Shirolikar, who led a dedicated team of volunteers in preparing a wide range of aid materials. The volunteer team included Abhishek Khabade, Aniket Khade, Harshad Kamble, Yogesh Lokre, and Omkar Doifode, whose selfless contributions were crucial to the event's success.

Thoughtful Donations: Balancing Practicality with Compassion

At the event, Elite Enterprises generously provided 32 school bags, 10 kilograms of apples, 10 liters of Gemini refined sunflower oil, 20 kilograms of Indrayani rice, and an assortment of school supplies, including pencils, books, sharpeners, and erasers. These donations not only met the children's educational needs but also enhanced their day-to-day lives, ensuring they have the tools necessary for both learning and living.

Event Highlights: Donation and Interaction

The event officially commenced at noon, and the atmosphere was filled with joy and anticipation as the children received their gifts. The donation of school bags, food, and educational materials offered tangible support to the children, reflecting the deep care and commitment to their education and well-being.

Organizer's Reflection: A Day of Joy and Gratitude

Abhijeet Dilip Shirolikar shared his thoughts as the event concluded: "It was an absolute joy to be part of and organize this event. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces brought us immense satisfaction. This event not only provided the children with much-needed support but also reinforced our commitment to helping others. We are deeply grateful to IYDF for the opportunity to bring warmth and care to these young lives."

IYDF's Mission: Continued Commitment to Child Welfare

Through this partnership with Elite Enterprises, IYDF has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to improving the lives of children. IYDF will continue to focus on enhancing the well-being of children, working with more partners to drive social progress and development.

