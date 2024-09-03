IYDF and Execart Appliances Collaborate in Saharanpur to Support Underprivileged Children

PNN

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 3: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Execart Appliances to organize a charitable event in Azad Colony, Nikat Gote Shah, Saharanpur. This initiative aimed to provide essential living and educational support to underprivileged children in the area. The event was led by Salman Ansari, with the support of volunteers Arhan Ahmad, Faheem Khan, Shahbaz Ansari, Sahil Ansari, Mohd Rehman, Arsh Rajput, and Salman.

The event provided 35 boys with a variety of essential supplies, including 30 kilograms of rice, 15 kilograms of oil, 35 school bags, 15 kilograms of sugar, sports equipment for cricket and badminton, as well as food items such as juice, pies, and bananas. These contributions not only alleviated some of the children's daily challenges but also supported their education and personal growth.

The event featured cricket and badminton matches, along with a poetry recital, giving the children an opportunity to enjoy physical activity, build confidence, and develop teamwork skills. The smiles on their faces at the end of the day reflected the warmth and positivity that filled the atmosphere.

Salman Ansari shared his thoughts on the event, stating, "My team and I feel deeply satisfied. This event highlighted the power and significance of helping others. We are committed to continuing our support for these children, bringing them more love and hope in the future."

This event not only showcased the strong partnership between IYDF and Execart Appliances in the realm of social good but also underscored the broader community's dedication to supporting underprivileged children. Through this effort, many children were given hope, with the belief that a brighter future lies ahead.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor