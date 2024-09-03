IYDF and Faron Leather Craft Bring Warmth and Support to Rilang Orphanage Children

PNN

East Khasi Hills (Meghalaya) [India], September 3: On August 31, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) in collaboration with Faron Leather Craft successfully organized a heartwarming charity event at the Rilang Orphanage in the East Khasi Hills District of Meghalaya. This event provided essential material support to the 26 children at the orphanage while also offering emotional care and encouragement. The event was organized by Robin Faron Chyne, with a dedicated team of volunteers, including Ibanrilang M. Jyrwa, Phibadhisha Rynjah, Tulsi Chhetri, Steffinia A. Lyngdoh Nongbri, Irene Yanthan, and Lawanbiang Marwein, whose involvement filled the day with love and hope.

During the event, the volunteers brought a variety of supplies for the children, including school bags, lunch boxes, water bottles, rice, sugar, salt, cooking oil, tea, and chocolates. These items not only met the children's basic needs but also provided vital support for their daily education and well-being. The volunteers also organized several interactive activities such as musical chairs, spoon races, and basketball shooting games, where the children showcased their energy and talents.

This event was not only a means of providing material assistance but also offered the volunteers profound insights. Reflecting on the experience, Robin Faron Chyne shared, "Our time with these children gave us a new perspective on life. Despite their challenging backgrounds, their resilience and optimism are truly inspiring. This was our first time organizing such an event, and we feel immensely satisfied and grateful. We thank IYDF for their support of these children, and we hope their work around the world continues to bring hope and change to many more."

The charity event not only allowed the children of the orphanage to feel the warmth of community care but also provided the volunteers with a deep sense of fulfillment and warmth from helping others. Looking ahead, IYDF and Faron Leather Craft are committed to continuing their efforts to bring hope and support to more children in need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor