IYDF and FITNESS CODE Bring Joy to Children at Joyjeet Das Memorial School

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 28: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with FITNESS CODE, successfully organised a one-day event at Joyjeet Das Memorial School in Kolkata, designed to support and uplift underprivileged children. The event, which included a variety of cultural and physical activities, brought joy and warmth to 45 children aged 3 to 9.

The Dedication of a Caring Team

The event was organised by Sanjoy Dey of FITNESS CODE, who was accompanied by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Manik Barik, Subrata Sardar, Sonu Das, Priyanka Dey, Aparna Banerjee, Saathi Nath, and Soumitra Sardar. Together, they worked tirelessly to ensure that the children felt loved and supported throughout the day.

The event's focus was on both material donations and engaging activities. The organisers provided the children with food packs, which included cake, sandwiches, bananas, apples, juice, biscuits, and crisps. Additionally, the children received stationery and recreational supplies such as sketchbooks, colouring pencils, and various game items.

A Day Filled with Activities and Laughter

The event began at 10:30 a.m. with an introduction to IYDF's mission and its efforts to help children both in India and around the world. This was followed by a drawing competition, a favourite among the children, where they expressed their creativity and imagination through vibrant artwork.

The excitement peaked with a bowling game, a new experience for many of the children. Eager to participate, they embraced the challenge with enthusiasm, filling the air with laughter and joy. After the bowling session, the children enjoyed singing and dancing activities, which kept the positive energy flowing throughout the day.

One of the event's highlights was a yoga and meditation session. Volunteers patiently explained the importance of daily meditation and taught the children how to calm their minds and strengthen their inner peace through simple techniques. The children were attentive and eager to try the meditation poses, benefiting from the physical and mental exercise.

The day ended on a high note with a dance session, where volunteers joined the children on the dance floor. The atmosphere was filled with joy as the children expressed themselves freely through music and dance, relishing the moment of fun and freedom.

Reflections and Looking to the Future

After the event, Sanjoy Dey shared his reflections, stating, "This event has reinforced how vital it is to support underprivileged children. IYDF, through initiatives like this, makes a significant impact on the well-being and happiness of these children. Seeing their smiling faces is the greatest reward for all of us. This event provided more than just material help; it brought warmth and care into the children's lives."

The volunteers echoed this sentiment, expressing how fulfilling it was to be part of the event. "It was heartwarming to spend this day with the children, see their smiles, and witness their excitement. Being part of this initiative has given us a deep sense of purpose," one volunteer shared.

Looking Ahead

As the event drew to a close, the children left with smiles and hearts full of joy. Through this initiative, IYDF and FITNESS CODE have not only provided the children with essential support but also offered them love and encouragement, helping to brighten their futures.

IYDF has committed to continuing similar efforts in the future, working with partners across society to create a better tomorrow for children in need. By fostering education and care, IYDF aims to illuminate the path for every child to step into a brighter, more hopeful future.

IYDF: Lighting the Future of Every Child with Love!

