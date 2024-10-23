IYDF and Fitness First Gandhinagar Bring Joy and Health to Children at Adarsh School

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: On October 19, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Fitness First Gandhinagar, organized a heartwarming charity event at Adarsh School in Gandhinagar. The event, aimed at 70 children, provided them with a variety of educational and sports supplies, along with engaging physical activities. The initiative not only improved the children's learning environment but also introduced them to the fun and benefits of exercise, creating an unforgettable morning.

Organizers and Volunteers Spread Care and Support

The event was led by Milan Kansara, with enthusiastic support from a group of volunteers, including Urmila Chauhan, Ashish Raj, Pankaj Chauhan, Divyesh Patel, Milin Chauhan, KC Trivedi, Asodiya Jhanvi, Chaudhari Karsanbhai, Ankita Bambhaniya, Bhavna Rathva, and Sneha Parmar. The volunteers worked with passion, guiding the children throughout the event and ensuring a warm and caring atmosphere.

Generous Donations from Supportive Companies

IYDF and Fitness First Gandhinagar made generous donations of both educational and sports supplies to help the children grow through learning and physical activity. The donated items included:

- Educational supplies: 70 notebooks, 70 writing boards, 70 stationery pouches, 10 pencil boxes, 10 marker pens, and 1 writing board.

- Sports equipment: Long jump equipment, shot put set, javelin set, discus set, carrom board, 20 skipping ropes, 20 hurdles, 5 volleyball sets (including a pump), 10 badminton rackets, and 5 boxes of shuttlecocks.

These supplies not only supported the children's educational needs but also sparked their interest in sports, encouraging them to actively participate in physical activities to improve their health and well-being.

Exciting Activities Ignite the Children's Enthusiasm

Throughout the event, the children took part in a variety of sports games, fitness classes, and adventure activities. The volunteers led them in playing volleyball, badminton, and hurdling, and also conducted fitness training sessions to teach the children simple exercises to stay healthy. These activities allowed the children to have fun while also learning valuable lessons in teamwork and healthy competition.

Pragnesh Jain, the head of Adarsh School, expressed his gratitude: "The arrival of IYDF and Fitness First Gandhinagar has provided immense support to our children. This is not just material assistance, but also emotional encouragement. The children have learned a lot from these activities and experienced joy they had long been missing."

Organizer's Reflection: Children's Smiles are the Best Reward

After the event, Milan Kansara shared his thoughts: "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces brought me immense joy and satisfaction. This event allowed me to truly understand the fulfillment that comes from helping others. IYDF provided us with this platform to bring a little warmth and care to these children. I have learned what true happiness and a genuine smile really mean."

Other volunteers also expressed how the event highlighted the importance of charitable work, with the children's innocence and energy leaving a lasting impact on everyone involved. They felt that their efforts were truly worthwhile.

Conclusion and Looking Forward

This joint initiative between IYDF and Fitness First Gandhinagar provided 70 children with educational and sports supplies, along with interactive activities that brought care and support. It not only ensured that the children had the resources they needed for their studies and sports but also left them with a sense of confidence and happiness. Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue collaborating with more compassionate organizations like Fitness First Gandhinagar to bring warmth and care to children in need.

Through this event, the volunteers strengthened their commitment to charitable work, while the children's smiles and energy created precious memories for everyone involved.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor