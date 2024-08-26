IYDF and Flying Unicorn Wearings Join Forces to Bring Warmth and Hope to a Kanpur Community School

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 26: On August 24, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Flying Unicorn Wearings to host a heartwarming charitable event at MKR Open School in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Organized by Farhan Ali, the event was supported by dedicated volunteers Shahrukh Khan, Faizan Khan, Osama Khan, and Arsalan Khan. The primary goal of the event was to provide essential educational and living supplies to 70 underprivileged children, while also inspiring their dreams and aspirations through a series of engaging activities.

The event kicked off at 8:30 AM at F978+QQ3, Kanpur Cantonment Area. Flying Unicorn Wearings generously provided comprehensive educational kits, including notebooks for all subjects, as well as essential living supplies such as rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, and cooking oil. Additionally, sports equipment and small gifts were distributed, adding further joy to the children's day.

Rishikt Bhatt, the head of MKR Open School, was actively involved throughout the event, ensuring its smooth execution. Volunteers not only distributed the supplies but also delivered motivational speeches, encouraging the children to face life's challenges with courage. The day's activities were diverse and vibrant, featuring dance, singing, quizzes, and impromptu vocal performances, creating a lively and memorable experience for everyone involved.

Reflecting on the event, Farhan Ali expressed, "This experience has profoundly highlighted the importance of supporting vulnerable communities. We took all necessary precautions to ensure the children's safety and health during the event. Interacting with the children, I felt their joy, but also became more aware of the significant challenges they face. This experience has strengthened my resolve to continue organizing similar charitable activities."

This event not only provided material support to the children but also conveyed care and encouragement through meaningful interaction. The collaboration between IYDF and Flying Unicorn Wearings underscored their commitment to social responsibility. Moving forward, IYDF remains dedicated to partnering with more compassionate enterprises, bringing warmth and hope to even more children in need.

