IYDF and Gadi Dhulwow - Door Step Service Collaborate to Provide Comprehensive Support for Children

New Delhi [India] August 23: On August 21, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Gadi Dhulwow - Door Step Service to host a successful charity event at Seraphina Trust Welfare Home. The event, organized by Mr. Ranbir Panwar, saw active participation from volunteers including Neeraj Rauthan, Preeti Thapa, Anjali Gurung, Naveen Kandari, Dheeraj, Sushil, Meena Thapa, and Aditya Thapa, who together brought essential supplies and joyful experiences to 37 children.

Abundant Support Provided

During the event, the children received a variety of educational materials, food items, and sports equipment. These supplies not only enhanced their learning environment but also fulfilled their basic living and recreational needs.

Engaging Activities

The event ran from 10 AM to 1 PM, featuring a wide range of activities. The children participated in poetry recitations, speeches, hygiene awareness sessions, singing, dancing, and drawing competitions. Their active involvement showcased their talents and creativity, while also providing them with joy and valuable knowledge.

Reflecting on the Experience

Ranbir Panwar shared his thoughts, saying, "This event brought about positive emotions and helped ease some of our stress. After a day of hard work, we returned home feeling very relaxed. Seeing the children happy and the volunteers so enthusiastic made the entire organization feel fulfilled. Events like this ground us and make us eager to share our care."

The event not only boosted the children's confidence but also contributed to their overall development. IYDF expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all participants and supporters and looks forward to future collaborations with other organizations to bring more care and support to children in need.

