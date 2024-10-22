IYDF and Golu Dress Bring Hope and Support to Children at Residential Gyan Ganga Public School in Bihar

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 22: On October 17, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Golu Dress to host a charitable event in Pakri Barawan, Nawada, Bihar. This event aimed to provide essential support to children from Residential Gyan Ganga Public School, improving their daily lives and helping them continue their education. The event was organized by Mr. Siddhant Roy, with a dedicated team of volunteers including Aman Kumar, Sudhir Kumar, Rakesh Gupta, Sunita Devi, and Md Samiullah, who worked together to bring warmth and hope to the children.

Donation of Essential Supplies: Supporting Learning and Daily Needs

Volunteers provided a variety of essential items to 25 children, covering both educational and everyday needs. The donations included food packages, rice, cooking oil, books, notebooks, and pencils, as well as recreational items like cricket sets, chess boards, and footballs. These supplies not only enhanced the children's living conditions but also supported their learning and playtime activities.

On the day of the event, the volunteers organized the donated items neatly, and the children received them with joy and appreciation. The smiles on their faces as they accepted the supplies filled the volunteers with satisfaction. IYDF and Golu Dress aim to improve the children's learning environment, giving them a better chance to pursue their dreams.

Engaging Activities: Balancing Education and Fun

In addition to distributing supplies, the volunteers organized a variety of interactive activities that combined both educational and recreational elements. The children participated in board games like carrom and chess, engaged in art activities, and took part in educational workshops. Through these activities, the children expressed their creativity by using colors to depict their dreams and imaginations, while the educational workshops helped them gain confidence in their learning.

The volunteers joined in the activities, creating a lighthearted and joyful atmosphere. The children's energy and enthusiasm during the games were contagious, and the volunteers shared their sense of accomplishment. "Seeing the children so full of life and enthusiasm in these games was incredibly fulfilling. Their smiles and positive attitude made us realize the true impact of this event," the volunteers noted.

Volunteer Reflections: Bringing Hope to the Children's Future

At the end of the event, organizer Mr. Siddhant Roy shared his thoughts: "It's incredibly rewarding to bring even a small change to these children's lives. Through these donations and activities, we hope to help them build better learning and living conditions, giving them the confidence they need for the future."

Other volunteers also expressed positive feedback about the event: "Seeing the joy on the children's faces made us realize that our efforts were truly worthwhile. This experience not only helped the children but also taught us valuable lessons about gratitude and sharing."

IYDF: Committed to Supporting Youth and Helping Them Pursue Their Dreams

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) remains committed to supporting the growth and development of youth around the world. By taking practical steps to improve the living and educational conditions of children in need, IYDF continues to make a meaningful impact. This collaboration with Golu Dress is yet another example of IYDF's dedication to building a brighter future for children through material donations and engaging activities.

Anish Kumar Verma, the head of the beneficiary organization, expressed heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and Golu Dress: "These supplies mean a lot to the children, both for their daily lives and their education. We are deeply grateful to IYDF and the volunteers for their care and support. Not only have they provided essential help, but they have also made the children feel the warmth of society."

A Commitment to Bringing More Hope for the Future

This event not only provided practical assistance to the children but also gave the volunteers a deep sense of fulfillment and accomplishment through their involvement in charitable work. IYDF and Golu Dress are committed to continuing similar charitable efforts in the future, helping more children in need experience care and support in both their lives and education.

Through these donations and engaging activities, the children not only received essential supplies but also enjoyed the fun and growth that came with recreational and educational experiences. IYDF remains dedicated to bringing more light and hope to the future of youth, working hand in hand with various sectors of society to drive positive change.

