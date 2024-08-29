IYDF and Gorai Optical Illuminate the Future of Children with Love: Successful Aid Event at Pakhanna Kalyanpur Primary School

PNN

Kalyanpur (West Bengal) [India], August 29: On the afternoon of August 27, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Gorai Optical successfully organized an aid event at Pakhanna Kalyanpur Primary School in Barjora, Bankura District, West Bengal. This event brought essential supplies for daily living and education to 35 children from underprivileged families, spreading warmth and care to dispel the shadows in their hearts.

The event was spearheaded by Anupam Gorai, the founder of Gorai Optical and the initiator of this heartfelt endeavor. He was joined by five dedicated volunteers: Pritam Gorai, Asraf Mondol, Indranil Mukhopadhyay, Rimpa Chowdhury, and Jiban Ghosh. Although outdoor activities were not feasible on the day due to safety concerns, the volunteers' enthusiasm and perseverance brought hope and smiles to the children.

The volunteers provided the children with a wide range of educational supplies, including clipboards, school bags, notebooks, art supplies, pens, pencils, pencil cases, scales, erasers, and sharpeners. Additionally, they distributed tasty snacks like biscuits and cakes. These donations not only alleviated the financial burden on the families but also offered substantial support for the children's education. Despite the less-than-ideal weather, the bright smiles on the children's faces as they received their supplies made all the effort worthwhile.

"We are all very happy to be part of this project," said Anupam Gorai. "The smiles and happiness on the children's faces inspire us to do even more." Although the rain restricted outdoor activities, the time spent with the children was still warm and fulfilling. This aid initiative not only improved the children's daily lives but also ignited hope for their future.

The success of this event was made possible by the strong support of IYDF. The foundation has consistently worked to help children in impoverished regions, particularly through improvements in education and infrastructure to foster their overall development. Moving forward, IYDF plans to continue partnering with compassionate companies like Gorai Optical, bringing more resources to children in need.

This aid event once again demonstrated the power of love and care, inspiring more people to focus on and participate in the mission of helping vulnerable children. The children's smiles are the most genuine expression of gratitude for all the efforts made. In the future, IYDF, along with all volunteers and supportive companies, will continue to work together to provide these children with a brighter future.

