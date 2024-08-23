IYDF and Gorakhpur Bakery Collaborate to Provide Aid to Underprivileged Children

PNN

New Delhi [India] August 23: On August 21, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Gorakhpur Bakery successfully organized a charitable event in the village of Tajdih, Jagatbela, in Uttar Pradesh, India, to provide essential aid to 100 underprivileged children. The event was spearheaded by Krishna Chand Dwivedi, with support from a dedicated team of volunteers including Om Narayan Dwivedi, Sonu Dubey, Hariom Dwivedi, Shivdas Yadav, and Mahindra Dubey.

Event Overview

The primary focus of this event was to supply practical necessities to children in need, ensuring their basic daily requirements were met. The aid provided included 8 school bags, 80 packs of biscuits, 80 packs of savory snacks, 80 lunch boxes, 80 notebooks, 80 stationery sets, 80 pens, 80 bottles of cold drinks, and 150 chocolates. These supplies were distributed to each child, spreading warmth and care within the community.

Onsite Activities

The event commenced at 4:00 PM, and the atmosphere was lively and filled with joy. Volunteers engaged with the children in various interactive activities, including games and a communal breakfast. The children not only received essential supplies but also enjoyed a hearty breakfast and participated in fun-filled games. These activities not only brought smiles to their faces but also fostered a sense of belonging and community spirit.

Reflections from Organizers and Volunteers

Krishna Chand Dwivedi expressed deep gratitude towards IYDF and its support at the conclusion of the event. He remarked, "I am very pleased to have organized this event with the help of IYDF. Collaborating with such an esteemed and impactful organization is a great honor. I look forward to continuing this partnership with IYDF in the future, to provide more aid to orphans and underprivileged children. It is a privilege to receive IYDF's support, and I am eager to participate in more charitable activities like this."

The volunteers also shared their thoughts. Om Narayan Dwivedi noted that seeing the children's smiles and happiness brought immense satisfaction. Sonu Dubey and Hariom Dwivedi mentioned that the event gave them a profound sense of fulfillment, reinforcing the joy that comes from helping others. They expressed their commitment to continuing their involvement in future charitable initiatives.

Looking Ahead

This charitable event not only provided essential supplies to the children but also strengthened the community's bonds. IYDF extends its heartfelt thanks to all volunteers and supporters for their contributions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Gorakhpur Bakery and other partners to provide ongoing support and care to children in need. Through these efforts, we hope to continue fostering positive change and building a brighter future for all.

