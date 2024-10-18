IYDF and Gorakhpur Bakery Spread Warmth and Support at Kotha Bal Aashram

VMPL

Kotha [India], October 18: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Gorakhpur Bakery, organized a major charity event at Kotha Bal Aashram to bring care and support to local orphanage children. Led by Krishna Chand Dwivedi, the event featured a team of 11 dedicated volunteers, including Mahindra Dubey, Akash Pandey, Shiv, Bhane, Ramesh, Ramavtar, Amitesh, Shiva, Hariom, Ramu, and Gultu. The initiative aimed to improve the children's living conditions through donations and engaging activities, while also inspiring hope for the future.

Donating Supplies to Meet Basic Needs The event kicked off at 3:00 p.m., with volunteers providing 178 children with a range of supplies, such as books, notebooks, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, backpacks, snacks, chocolates, T-shirts, sweets, dry fruits, cricket bats and balls, rice, and pulses. These items played a vital role in enhancing the children's daily lives and learning environment. The joy and appreciation on the children's faces as they received the supplies filled the atmosphere with warmth and gratitude.

The volunteers also engaged with the children, sharing IYDF's mission and encouraging them to pursue education and personal growth. Through the event, the children gained not only practical supplies but also felt the genuine care and support from the community, leaving them filled with hope and motivation.

The Volunteers' Journey: Passion and Dedication For the volunteers, this event was not just an opportunity to help others but also a chance to find fulfillment in serving the community. Following the event, the volunteers expressed their eagerness to continue supporting IYDF's charitable activities in the future, bringing care to even more children in need. "Participating in events like this fills us with joy," the volunteers shared. "Seeing the children's smiles makes everything we do worthwhile."

Krishna Chand Dwivedi, the event organizer, also conveyed his deep commitment to the cause: "Helping these children and showing them love and hope has always been our goal. With IYDF's support, we were able to make this vision a reality, and we look forward to reaching more children in the future."

IYDF: Committed to Youth Welfare and Development The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is dedicated to promoting the well-being of young people worldwide, particularly those in need, by providing essential resources and emotional support. This collaboration with Gorakhpur Bakery exemplified IYDF's mission to make a difference through direct action. The foundation aims to use these charitable activities not only to improve living conditions but also to plant seeds of hope in the children's hearts, encouraging them to learn and grow.

A Promise to Bring Change to More Children The successful event with Gorakhpur Bakery marked a significant step forward in the journey of community service. IYDF hopes to continue spreading kindness and urges more companies and individuals to join the cause, providing warmth and support to more children in need. Moving forward, IYDF will persist in its efforts to collaborate with volunteers and compassionate businesses, expanding the reach of its charitable initiatives and helping more children realize their dreams.

This event brought together the children's joyful smiles, the volunteers' dedication, and the shared hope for a better future, forming a powerful force of compassion. IYDF will continue striving to enhance youth welfare and build a society filled with love and hope, working hand in hand with all who support this meaningful endeavor.

