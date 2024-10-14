IYDF and Gorakhpur Tutor Provider Light Up Kushingar Public School with Colourful Activities and Essential Supplies

VMPL

Kushingar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14: On October 10, under the bright sunshine at Prkash Gyan Mandir Convent School in Ahirauli Bazar, 50 students gathered for a special event. Organized by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) in collaboration with Gorakhpur Tutor Provider, the event not only delivered essential educational and living supplies but also brought joy through a variety of engaging sports activities.

The event was coordinated by Pradeep Kumar Dubey, with a dedicated team of volunteers that included Sandeep Dubey, Mritunjay, Devanand, Stya Tiwari, Anand Pal, Awdesh Pandey, Harshit Mishra, Adiya Pandey, Akash Thakur, Akriti Singh, Jamal Khan, Jn Yadav, Shubham Tripathi, Manish Mishra, and Ravi Mishra. Their efforts were met with excitement and smiles from the children, filling the school with laughter and happiness.

Essential Supplies to Support Children's Growth

During the event, the volunteers distributed a wide range of supplies, from educational materials to sports equipment and even food items. The children received Oxford English books, coloured pencils, erasers, notebooks, and essential household items like rice, lentils, and mustard oil.

Pradeep Kumar Dubey shared his thoughts at the event: "We aim to provide both educational and daily life support through this initiative. The joy on the children's faces when they received the supplies motivates us to keep doing more."

The list of donated supplies included:

* Educational supplies: 50 Oxford English books, 50 pens, 50 exercise books (plain and ruled), 100 erasers, 50 sharpeners, 50 packs of coloured pencils, and 50 bottles of glue.

* Sports equipment: 2 cricket bats, 3 footballs, 5 badminton rackets, 5 skipping ropes, and 10 balls.

* Food and essentials: Candies, soap, and household staples like rice, lentils, and mustard oil to support the children's daily needs.

Fun-Filled Interactions: Sports and Games for All

Once the children received their new sports gear, they eagerly began playing cricket, football, and badminton. The volunteers joined in the fun, playing alongside the children and sharing in the laughter. These activities not only promoted physical health but also fostered team spirit and collaboration among the students.

Ramesh Jaiswal, the head of Prkash Gyan Mandir Convent School, expressed his gratitude: "These activities brought so much joy to the children, helping them learn through play while also experiencing the warmth of the community's support."

Reflections from the Volunteers: A Deep Sense of Fulfilment

After the event, Pradeep Kumar Dubey shared his reflections: "Seeing the children's smiles brought us immense satisfaction. Today's event reinforced our commitment to helping these children. We're extremely thankful to IYDF for giving us the opportunity to bring warmth and care to these young lives."

The volunteers echoed these sentiments, saying, "This experience has been unforgettable for all of us. The children's smiles and their heartfelt gratitude reminded us how important these small acts of kindness are."

IYDF's Future Outlook: Continuing to Provide Support and Hope for Children in Need

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) remains dedicated to supporting the growth and development of disadvantaged children by providing them with better education and living conditions. This event showcased IYDF's mission to extend care and support to more children in need. Moving forward, IYDF will continue partnering with Gorakhpur Tutor Provider and other compassionate organisations to expand the reach of these charitable initiatives, ensuring that more children experience the warmth and support they deserve.

