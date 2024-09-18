IYDF and Gravigo Bring Warmth and Support to Orphanage Children in Panchkula

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 18: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Gravigo to launch a meaningful charity event aimed at providing essential supplies and emotional support to the children of Bal Niketan Orphanage in Panchkula, Haryana. The event offered the children much-needed stationery and daily necessities and created a joyful and caring environment through interactive activities.

The Power of Collaboration: IYDF and Gravigo Join Forces

IYDF has long been committed to improving the lives of vulnerable communities worldwide, focusing on education and material aid to foster the development of underprivileged children. This collaboration with Gravigo serves as another testament to this mission in action.

V Preeti, the organiser of the event, led the volunteer team to the Bal Niketan Orphanage, spending a heartwarming day with 28 children. Reflecting on the experience, Preeti shared, "This event not only gave me the joy of helping others but also allowed me to witness the children's active participation and genuine smiles, which are truly priceless."

Generous Aid: Meeting the Dual Needs of Life and Learning

Gravigo donated a variety of supplies to the orphanage, addressing both the educational and daily living needs of the children. The donations included stationery such as glitter paper, glitter pens, red and black pens, three-in-one notebooks, and folders. These items provided the children with tools for learning and creativity, enhancing their classroom activities.

In addition, Gravigo contributed essential living supplies like lentils, rice, bath soap, wheat flour, ghee, cooking oil, spices, laundry detergent, and toothpaste. This aid ensured the children's daily needs were well-supported, helping to alleviate the orphanage's ongoing resource challenges. By providing these supplies, Gravigo not only supported the children's education but also helped the orphanage manage the scarcity of everyday necessities.

The Dedication of Volunteers: Bringing Care and Interaction

Five volunteers actively participated in the event: V Preeti, Pooja Rani, Naitik Kapoor, Abhishake Tomer, and Sunit Saidha. They took on the task of distributing the supplies and engaged the children in creative and interactive games, fostering a warm connection. Through their close interaction, the volunteers conveyed love and encouragement, making the children feel the warmth of community support.

The Venue: A Warm Time at the Orphanage

The event was held at Bal Niketan Orphanage in Panchkula, where Sweta, the coordinator, warmly welcomed the IYDF and Gravigo volunteer team. Bal Niketan has been a long-term shelter and support system for local orphans, though it constantly faces the challenge of limited resources. The donation provided substantial relief to the orphanage, bringing both material and emotional support to the children.

Engaging Activities: Laughter and Participation

During the event, volunteers organised various interactive activities to help the children express themselves and enhance their interest in learning. The activities included:

Riddle Games: Children eagerly participated in brain-teasing challenges, guided by the volunteers, filling the room with laughter and intellectual excitement.

Statue Game: This activity helped the children improve their reaction and coordination skills, allowing them to experience the joy of group fun.

Poetry Recitation: The children spontaneously recited poems, showcasing their dreams and emotions.

Storytelling: Volunteers narrated interesting and educational stories, sparking the children's interest in reading and knowledge.

These activities provided the children with joy and helped them learn new skills and knowledge in an enjoyable way. Their enthusiasm was palpable, creating a lively and positive atmosphere throughout the event.

Reflections from the Volunteers: The Fulfillment of Helping Others

After the event, the volunteers shared their thoughts on this charitable initiative. V Preeti expressed, "This event gave me a great sense of accomplishment. Being able to help these children and see their smiling faces made me realise that even the smallest action can make a huge difference in their lives."

All the volunteers agreed that participating in such charitable activities not only brought them the joy of helping others but also strengthened their resolve to continue contributing to social welfare. Their teamwork and interaction with the children reflected their strong sense of social responsibility and dedication.

Conclusion: Lighting the Flames of Hope for the Future

The joint effort between IYDF and Gravigo not only brought urgently needed supplies to the children of Bal Niketan Orphanage but also enriched their lives through a series of interactive activities. Through this event, IYDF once again demonstrated its leadership in promoting education and charity globally, while Gravigo showcased its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Looking forward, IYDF will continue collaborating with various sectors of society to provide support and assistance to more vulnerable children. Every child deserves a beautiful future, and through initiatives like this, we can light the flames of hope, showing them the brightness and promise of life.

