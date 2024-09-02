IYDF and Hans Cosmos Yoga Join Hands to Warm the Hearts of Orphanage Children

PNN

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], September 2: On the evening of August 29, 2024, from 6:45 to 8:30 PM, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) in collaboration with Hans Cosmos Yoga, successfully organized a heartfelt charity event at the Mattanchery Muslim Orphanage. This event provided 33 children with essential supplies and created a joyful environment filled with various interactive activities.

Organizers and Volunteers

The event was led by Yogini Neetu, who, along with a dedicated team of volunteers, ensured its success. The volunteer team included Rain Fernandez, Aditya Mallaya, Firoz, Mohammed Ali, Oliwia, Natalia, Reenesh, Aneesh, Sadath, Manaf, and Shiji. Their selfless efforts and active participation were crucial in making this event a memorable one.

Donated Supplies and Details

Hans Cosmos Yoga generously contributed a variety of supplies for the event, including bath towels, educational games (such as mechanical engineering kits, puzzles, archery sets, shooting kits, balance towers, and target shooting kits), sports equipment (such as badminton gear), dried fruits (like almonds, cashews, and raisins), fresh fruits (including apples and pomegranates), and food items (such as cheese and egg sandwiches, chocolate toast, fruit salad, grape juice, and mango juice). These supplies not only met the children's basic needs but also enriched their recreational activities.

Highlights of the Event

The children participated in yoga, music sessions, singing, breathing techniques, and relaxation exercises. These interactive activities allowed them to relax their minds and bodies while experiencing the care and love extended to them.

Reflections from the Organizer

Yogini Neetu shared her thoughts on the event: "This was my first time teaching a class at an orphanage. I am deeply aware that children without parents or those facing poverty, parental separation, and other challenges often lose their potential in learning and development. They may miss out on opportunities that could enhance their skills. The aid activities arranged by IYDF are commendable, as the children felt the joy of a family gathering, experiencing happiness and love in a short time. Through these gifts and food, they felt warmth and care."

Looking Ahead

This charity event not only provided much-needed material support to the children at the orphanage but also brought warmth and joy into their lives. The collaboration between IYDF and Hans Cosmos Yoga highlights the deep care that society holds for vulnerable groups. Both organizations plan to continue working together in the future to bring hope and opportunities to more children in need, furthering the collective progress of society.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor