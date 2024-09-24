IYDF and Harmony House India Bring Hope and Support to Street and Orphaned Children in Gurugram

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 24: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Harmony House India joined forces to host a heartwarming charity event in Gurugram, aimed at providing essential support to 50 street and orphaned children from Harmony House India. Organised by Veer Pratap Singh, the event included the distribution of supplies, yoga lessons, and career guidance, creating a positive and inspiring atmosphere.

Donated Supplies: Supporting the Children's Daily Needs and Education

During the event, the volunteer team provided the children of Harmony House India with various supplies to support their education, daily lives, and health. These included:

* Educational Supplies: Notebooks, pens, student stationery kits, and drawing paper

* Sports Equipment: Badminton rackets, chessboards, carrom boards, skipping ropes, basketballs, and footballs

* Hygiene Products: Sanitary pads for girls

* Food Supplies: Flour, rice, lentils, poha, oats, dalia, peanut butter, green grams, chickpeas, mixed beans, and chiwada

These items ensured that the children had the necessary tools to support their education, physical well-being, and overall health, giving them access to better opportunities in life.

Volunteer Team: Spreading Kindness and Dedication

The event was made possible by the participation of 14 dedicated volunteers, including:

* Mayank Mishra

* Harish Kumar

* Ruchika Khanna

* Ayushi Tandon

* Rameshwar Ningwal

* Manish Kumar

* Satyavan Chaudhary

* Kapil Singh

* Vishal Sharma

* Pooja Alwa

* Monika Singh

* Varsha Singh

* Pradeep Kumar

* Bhumika Verma

The volunteers not only helped distribute the donated items but also engaged in meaningful interactions with the children. Lucy Homegrown, the head of Harmony House India, was present throughout the event, offering her full support and ensuring its success.

Inspiring Activities: Health Education and Career Guidance

The event, which took place from 4 PM to 6 PM, featured several inspiring activities:

1. Yoga Lessons: Veer Pratap Singh and Ayushi Tandon conducted a relaxing yoga session, teaching the children basic yoga poses to promote physical and mental well-being.

2. Career Guidance Workshop: Veer Pratap Singh led a session on career opportunities in yoga and sports, encouraging the children to explore the possibilities in these fields.

3. Health and Lifestyle Education: Ayushi Tandon introduced the children to essential principles of healthy living, providing them with valuable tips for maintaining a balanced and active lifestyle.

These activities not only helped the children learn about leading healthy lives but also offered them insights into potential career paths, motivating them to think about their future opportunities.

Reflections from the Event: A Sense of Accomplishment and Fulfilment

After the event, Veer Pratap Singh shared his reflections: "Organising an event like this always leaves me feeling deeply inspired. Seeing the potential in these children and their eagerness to learn and grow fills me with energy. Being able to contribute to their lives, especially by giving them hope and support for the future, is an indescribable feeling of accomplishment."

He added, "This was more than just an eventit was a collective effort. Every volunteer played a part in investing in these children's futures. This work energises us all and strengthens our commitment to continue making a positive impact on society."

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Provide Care and Support

The collaboration between IYDF and Harmony House India not only provided material and educational support to the children but also inspired them through health education and career guidance. The success of the event was not just about the donations but the meaningful interactions and connections built between the volunteers and the children.

IYDF is committed to partnering with more companies and organisations to drive similar charitable initiatives, helping more children receive the care and support they deserve. Through events like these, IYDF is not only bringing warmth to children's lives but also spreading the message of love and hope throughout society.

This event left all participants with a profound sense of joy and fulfilment, and IYDF will continue working to create brighter futures for more children in need.

