IYDF and Hello Baby Unite to Support Underprivileged Children in Asansol: A Day of Care and Joy

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], September 13: The International Youth Development Fund (IYDF), in partnership with Hello Baby, hosted a special community outreach event at Jamia Mozaffaria in Asansol. The event, aimed at providing essential supplies and recreational materials to local underprivileged children, attracted 60 students who enjoyed a day full of fun, games, and learning. Organised by Sharique Ismail Mallick from Hello Baby, the event was a heartfelt effort to bring joy and support to children in need.

Donation of Supplies: Addressing Daily Needs with Compassion

During the event, Hello Baby donated a substantial amount of essential supplies to the students of Jamia Mozaffaria, including rice, lentils, cooking oil, chickpeas, and children's toys. These provisions are set to improve the children's daily nutrition, while the donated toys were received with great excitement, adding an element of fun to their lives.

The head of Jamia Mozaffaria, Moulana Firdous Saheb, expressed deep gratitude for the donations, praising both IYDF and Hello Baby for their timely support. He remarked, "These contributions have not only met the material needs of our students but also provided them with much-needed encouragement and hope."

Engaging with the Children: A Blend of Intellectual and Physical Challenges

Three dedicated volunteers, Arman Mahfooz, Sahil Ismail, and Artaza Shahid, led the children through a variety of engaging games and activities. One of the highlights of the day was the Naat quiz competition, where children showcased their knowledge and intelligence. Meanwhile, the dart game and arm-wrestling contests gave the children an opportunity to display their physical abilities and teamwork.

These activities fostered a sense of healthy competition and learning among the children, while also strengthening their bonds with the volunteers. Through these interactions, the children felt the warmth of community care, boosting their self-confidence and self-worth. The volunteers also found joy in connecting with the children, helping to create a joyful and positive atmosphere.

Volunteer Reflections: Gratitude and Pride

After the event, Sharique Ismail Mallick, along with the volunteers, was deeply moved by the experience. Reflecting on the day, Mallick shared, "This was the first time in my life that I've had the privilege of organising such a large-scale charitable event. I feel incredibly grateful and proud to have had the chance to contribute to the community and to lead this event."

The volunteers echoed these sentiments, describing the event as an unforgettable experience. They realised that charity is not just about providing material support, but also about forging emotional connections and uplifting the spirit. Seeing the children's smiles and their renewed sense of hope made all the effort worthwhile.

Looking Forward: Continued Collaboration for a Brighter Future

This event underscored IYDF and Hello Baby's commitment to supporting the development of underprivileged children and improving their living conditions. IYDF, through various initiatives such as education, food donations, and psychological support, continues to work toward creating a brighter future for disadvantaged communities around the world.

Both IYDF and Hello Baby plan to carry forward this momentum, organising more charitable events to help children in need and promoting youth empowerment and social equality globally. Sharique Ismail Mallick also expressed his intention to organise similar events in the future, with the goal of making even more meaningful contributions to society.

Through this heartwarming event, the children of Jamia Mozaffaria not only received essential supplies but also experienced emotional encouragement that will stay with them for years to come. IYDF and Hello Baby remain dedicated to bringing hope to more children and helping them build a better tomorrow.

