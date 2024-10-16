IYDF and Hexatile: Spreading Warmth and Hope to Children in Puri Orphanage

VMPL

Puri (Odisha) [India], October 16: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with local business Hexatile to host a special charitable event at the Anand Dham Orphanage in Puri. The purpose of the event was to provide essential supplies to the children and ignite their hope through lively interactive activities.

Led by Mr. Antim Abhijeet Biswal, the event featured eight dedicated volunteers: Kuldeep Patra, Manoj Jena, Karma Rao, Amar Satpathy, Partha Samantray, Anand, Iswar Senapati, and Antim himself. Together, they ensured the smooth running of the event, sharing genuine smiles and thoughtful arrangements that made the day memorable for the 42 children. From noon until 6:30 p.m., the volunteers spent time with the children, creating a joyful atmosphere filled with care and encouragement.

Building Bridges of Compassion This event was made possible by the strong support of IYDF. The supplies provided were extensive, covering essential items for the children's daily lives and education. These included shoes, books, pens, and food items such as wheat flour, noodles, soy products, protein bars, and healthy ingredients like kasturi methi, glucose, and rice. These supplies were not only intended to meet the children's immediate needs but also to make their lives more comfortable and their studies more accessible.

Anand Guruji Maharaj, head of the Anand Dham Orphanage, expressed deep gratitude for the event. He said, "These supplies not only fulfill the children's basic needs but also show them that society cares about them. This is a rare opportunity that provides material help and, more importantly, gives the children hope for the future, encouraging them to face life's challenges with courage."

Interactive Fun Adding Joy The event was more than just a supply distribution. The organizers also arranged engaging activities tailored to the children, including Carrom and Chess competitions. The room was filled with laughter and excitement as the children, guided by the volunteers, eagerly participated in the games. These activities not only enhanced the children's cognitive skills but also fostered team spirit and collaboration.

The volunteers were equally moved by the experience, with one of them sharing, "Watching the children get so immersed in the games was incredibly satisfying. Their innocence and focus reminded us of the purity of childhoodan emotion that's hard to put into words."

Throughout the day, the volunteers and children bonded over the games, creating a warm and joyful environment that deepened their connections.

Spreading Warmth and Feeling Gratitude As the event's primary organizer, Antim Abhijeet Biswal reflected on its significance: "Spending time with these innocent children has brought me immense happiness. Seeing the smiles on their faces made me feel like I was reliving my own childhood." Mr. Biswal also expressed hope for more opportunities to organize similar events in the future, bringing warmth and support to more children in need.

IYDF has always been dedicated to supporting the development of vulnerable groups through various initiatives. This event was not just about material assistance, but also an invisible form of encouragement. IYDF believes that the love and care given to these children will be a driving force on their journey of growth, bringing brightness to their futures.

Uniting for a Brighter Future Hexatile, as a local business, demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility by actively participating in this event. In today's world, more businesses are realizing that while pursuing economic gains, it is equally important to give back to society and fulfill their social duties. Hexatile's involvement in this event not only highlighted their dedication to these children but also set a strong example for the broader community.

This event marks the beginning of what will be a long-term collaboration between IYDF and Hexatile in charitable initiatives. IYDF hopes that more businesses and individuals will join them in caring for orphans and supporting disadvantaged groups, working together to create a brighter future for children.

Through this charitable initiative, IYDF and Hexatile have not only provided warmth but also showcased the beauty of joining hands to care for others. Moving forward, IYDF will continue to drive youth development projects, offering support to more children in need and fostering a caring and supportive social environment.

