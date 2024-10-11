IYDF and Himalaya Wellness Bring Smiles and Support to Children at Jamia Islamia Sayeediya Alipur

VMPL

Gaya (Bihar) [India], October 11: In an atmosphere filled with laughter and creativity, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Himalaya Wellness Company to host a charitable event at Jamia Islamia Sayeediya Alipur in Gaya. Organized by Quamar Reyaz, the event provided essential supplies, encouragement, and warmth to 32 children, who left the day filled with joy from both the gifts and activities.

Providing Essential Supplies to Aid Growth

The event commenced at 11:30 AM, with volunteers distributing a variety of daily necessities and learning materials. The items donated included:

* Food items: 125 kilograms of flour, 60 kilograms of rice, 10 liters of cooking oil, 3 kilograms of salt, 30 energy drinks, 2 boxes of eggs, 30 packets of biscuits, 2 kilograms of soybeans, and 30 chocolate bars.

* Learning materials: 30 drawing books, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, colored pencils, and 30 notebooks.

* Sports and other supplies: 2 footballs, 2 sets of badminton rackets, a garbage bin, 6 water bottles, and a ceiling fan.

Shamshad Nadvi, the head of the school, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the donations, stating, "We feel incredibly honored and touched by the care shown. Thank you to IYDF and Himalaya Wellness for bringing such warmth to our children."

Fun-Filled Activities: Singing and Drawing Contests

Alongside the donations, the volunteers organized two main activitiessinging performances and a drawing competitionwhere the children had the chance to showcase their talents. Small prizes were awarded to the outstanding participants, further motivating the children to engage and enjoy the event. These activities not only allowed the children to express themselves creatively but also helped boost their confidence in a fun and supportive environment.

The team of 15 volunteers included Md Sarfaraz, Zeeshan, Athar Nabi, Kashif Akhtar, Md Shahid, Chand, Tabish Alam, Eyazul Hassan, Md Ikrama, Janid Alam, Abu Shaba, Shahnawaz Alam, Shahid Akhtar, Md Asif, and Aalay Rasool, who brought endless joy to the children. Through their companionship and interaction, the volunteers forged a deeper connection with the children.

Volunteer Reflections: Spreading Love and Gaining Fulfillment

Following the event, the volunteers shared their reflections and heartfelt experiences. One volunteer remarked, "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces made every effort worth it. This event has deeply reminded us that helping others fills our hearts with true happiness."

Quamar Reyaz also expressed his feelings: "I feel incredibly honored to be part of such a meaningful event. The children's smiles and their enthusiasm have been an immense source of encouragement for all of us. We hope to continue participating in such initiatives to benefit even more children in the future."

Looking Ahead: Continued Collaboration Between IYDF and Himalaya Wellness

This partnership between IYDF and Himalaya Wellness Company highlights the importance of giving back to the community. Quamar Reyaz, the event organizer, expressed his hope that activities like this would continue to provide children with support and motivation, helping them grow with greater confidence and determination. IYDF plans to maintain its collaboration with Himalaya Wellness Company and other enterprises, organizing more such events to support children in need.

As this event came to a successful close, both IYDF and Himalaya Wellness not only provided tangible help but also empowered the children with hope and courage. Moving forward, IYDF will continue to organize initiatives in various regions, bringing warmth and care to more children.

Conclusion:

This charitable event brought a fulfilling and joyful afternoon to the children at Jamia Islamia Sayeediya Alipur. Through the donations and interactive activities, the children experienced love and support from the community. In the future, IYDF aims to continue working with local businesses to provide help and encouragement to more children in need, building a brighter tomorrow filled with hope.

