IYDF and Himalayan Charitable Trust Partner to Bring Hope and Joy to Underprivileged Children

PNN

New Delhi [India] August 28: On August 25, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with the Himalayan Charitable Trust to organize a heartwarming aid event in Bhebharghat, Darrang, Assam, India. The event, led by Hemanta Deka, aimed to provide essential support to 32 underprivileged children in the local community while also offering a series of engaging activities to bring joy and hope into their lives.

Event Overview The event was organized by Hemanta Deka, with a dedicated volunteer team including Nabanjit Sarma, Arun Saikia, Sonen Mochahary, Archana Barman, Jyoti Baruah, Pinku Kalita, Zuman Baruah, Pankaj Chetry, Roshan Sharma, Kanika Saikia, and Mintu Bhatta. Their involvement was crucial in ensuring the success of the event. The event took place in Bhebharghat, with the support of the local unit located at Word No 4, Darrang, Assam, under the supervision of Rashmi Rekha Sharma.

Aid Provided The event distributed a wide range of essential supplies, including 80 bags of rice (50 kg each), 180 bags of lentils (10 kg each), 40 bags of potatoes (25 kg each), 210 bottles of mustard oil (5 liters each), 55 bags of onions (5 kg each), 200 bags of ginger/garlic (250 g each), 1,000 vegetable combos (cabbage, tomatoes, etc.), 500 blocks of cheese (3 kg each), 550 school bags, 450 pairs of shoes, two footballs, 150 bottles of water, 2,000 carrom coins, 1,000 wool balls, and 120 packs of chocolates and biscuits.

Event Activities Throughout the event, the organizers and volunteers arranged various fun and engaging activities, including a 100-meter race, a see-saw game, a musical chairs competition, and a badminton match. These activities not only brought joy to the children but also helped them stay active and build teamwork skills.

Volunteer Reflections Hemanta Deka, the event's organizer, expressed his heartfelt thoughts: "Being part of organizing such a charitable event has been an invaluable experience for me. Seeing the children's joyful smiles and feeling their excitement and anticipation made me feel deeply satisfied. This event received praise from both organizers and government officials, and it has made me even more eager to continue collaborating with IYDF in the future to host more events like this. I am grateful to IYDF for giving me this opportunity."

IYDF's Vision The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children through education, healthcare, and community development. IYDF's mission is to break the cycle of poverty by providing the necessary resources and support, empowering children to create a brighter future. This event showcased how IYDF, in partnership with organizations like the Himalayan Charitable Trust, can make a tangible impact on the lives of underprivileged children through collective efforts.

Conclusion The event not only provided much-needed material support but also brought joy to the children through entertaining activities. The collaboration between IYDF and Himalayan Charitable Trust once again demonstrated the importance of united efforts from different sectors of society, injecting new hope and motivation into the futures of these children. The hope is that more such collaborations will continue in the future, bringing love and care to more children in need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor