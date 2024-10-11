IYDF and IFIT Computer Education Bring Care and Support to Children at Nirman Trust Orphanage, Cuttack

VMPL

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], October 11: On October 8, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with IFIT Computer Education, organized a meaningful charity event at the Nirman Trust Orphanage in Cuttack, Odisha. Led by Biswajit Bastia of IFIT Computer Education, the initiative aimed to provide essential supplies and recreational activities for the orphanage's children, ensuring their daily needs were met and enriching their educational and leisure experiences.

Delivering Essential Supplies: Supporting the Children's Daily Lives

During the event, volunteers distributed a variety of essential items, including food, educational materials, and recreational goods, to 51 children. The team of volunteers included Dipak Tripathy, Deepika Nayak, Sangeeta Ojha, Sumitra Behera, Papu Das, Priyanka Nayak, Somyadeep Manna, and Jayesh Kumar Raj. The donated supplies covered a broad range of needs, including:

* Food items: Sortex rice, pulses, oil, poha (flattened rice), and biscuits to help meet the children's daily nutritional needs.

* Educational supplies: Notebooks and copier paper to support their academic growth.

* Sports and recreational equipment: Cricket bats, badminton rackets, trophies, chess sets, and Ludo games to encourage physical activity and foster hobbies.

These donations not only met the children's basic needs but also added variety and enjoyment to their daily lives. Suresh Kumar Parichha, head of Nirman Trust Orphanage, expressed his gratitude, noting, "These supplies have made a significant difference to the children's lives. We are truly thankful to IYDF and IFIT Computer Education for their generous support."

Fun and Engaging Activities

The event began at 4:00 PM, with volunteers and children taking part in a series of engaging activities, including painting, cricket, badminton, chess, Ludo, and Carrom (Indian chess). During the painting session, the children used their imagination to create colorful depictions of their world, while in the sports activities, they enthusiastically participated, filling the atmosphere with laughter and joy. The event allowed the children to fully express themselves while enjoying a day filled with excitement and fun.

Volunteers shared how rewarding it was to spend time with the children. "These kids need our help so much, and their smiles when they received the supplies warmed all our hearts," said one volunteer. "Seeing the joy this event brought them makes everything we did worthwhile."

IYDF's Commitment to Making a Better World

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is committed to improving the lives of vulnerable groups, with a particular focus on providing care and support to underprivileged children. This event highlighted IYDF's ongoing dedication to social welfare and demonstrated IFIT Computer Education's commitment to corporate social responsibility. By donating a wide range of supplies, IFIT brought warmth and care to the children and contributed to their future development.

Biswajit Bastia noted, "Today's event was about more than just donationsit was an emotional exchange. The children's smiles were the best reward for all of us. We are grateful to IYDF for giving us the opportunity to spend such a wonderful time with these kids." He also expressed hope for continued collaboration between IYDF and IFIT Computer Education in the future, to reach more children in need.

Looking Ahead: Continuing the Journey Toward a Better Future

This event provided much-needed support to the children at Nirman Trust Orphanage and gave volunteers a deep appreciation for the importance of social work. Somyadeep Manna shared, "We learned so much from this event about how to better support and care for underprivileged children. We look forward to continuing to support IYDF's charitable projects and bringing warmth and hope to more children in the future."

Through this event, IYDF and IFIT Computer Education demonstrated their shared commitment to helping vulnerable children. Looking ahead, both organizations plan to work together on more similar initiatives, reaching out to more children in need and helping them achieve brighter futures. This event not only brought warmth to the children but also reinforced the volunteers' belief in the power of charity and the importance of continuing their efforts to give back to society.

By donating essential supplies and engaging with the children, IYDF and IFIT Computer Education created an uplifting experience that left the children smiling and the volunteers inspired. The event was a testament to the positive impact that thoughtful, collaborative efforts can have on the lives of those in need.

