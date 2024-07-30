IYDF and Indian Philanthropist UmmulWara Bring Warmth to Children

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 30: Recently, Indian philanthropist UmmulWara, in collaboration with the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), organized a heartwarming humanitarian aid event at Moon Star Public School (Kumhar Mod Lohardaga Road, Gumla, Jharkhand). The event aimed to provide essential living and educational supplies to the children, improving their overall well-being.

The event was strongly supported by four dedicated volunteers: Rizwan Alam, Zainab Parween (Liza), Zabina Afreen (Abija), and Shahin Parween. Under the leadership of UmmulWara, these volunteers delivered the supplies to the school. One of the main sponsors was the owner of New Shoe Like (Rajan Footwear), who donated items including school bags, grains, sugar, lentils, salt, and oil.

The event began at 2 PM and was filled with warmth and excitement. The children eagerly received their new school bags and supplies, their faces lighting up with joy. During the event, UmmulWara remarked, "The parents of these children have done their best to provide for them, but there is still room to improve their living conditions. We hope this event can bring some tangible help to these children and their families."

IYDF provided comprehensive support and guidance, ensuring that the aid materials were distributed smoothly to every child in need. An IYDF representative expressed, "We are incredibly grateful for the selfless dedication of UmmulWara and all the volunteers. It is only through collective effort that we can create a brighter future for these children."

This event not only provided material assistance but also made the children feel the warmth and care of society. We hope that more philanthropists and organizations will join such charitable activities in the future, contributing to a better future for these children.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor