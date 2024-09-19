IYDF and Info Academy Bring Care and Support to Orphanage Children in Lucknow

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 19: On 16 September 2024, at noon, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Info Academy organized a heartwarming charity event at the Lilavati Munshi Bal Grah Orphanage in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This event aimed to provide essential living and educational supplies to 35 orphans, while also helping to boost their confidence and inspire hope for the future through interactive games and motivational talks.

Volunteer Team: Extending the Spirit of Care

The event was orchestrated by Imran Nafis, who, along with a dedicated team of 11 volunteers including Komal Sahu, Anand Prakash, Sanjeet Rai, and others, brought warmth and support to the children. Their selfless dedication created an environment full of love and care. Info Academy, as the primary supporter, demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility through material donations and volunteer involvement, ensuring the event's success.

Donated Supplies: Supporting Daily Life and Learning

The range of donated items was carefully selected to cover various aspects of the children's needs. The donations included food supplies like 40 kg of rice, 15 litres of Fortune cooking oil, and 96 packs of biscuits, ensuring their dietary needs were met. For personal care, 40 bars of detergent and soap were provided, along with 80 bottles of shampoo. To enhance their educational experience, 40 notebooks, 40 drawing notebooks, 20 boxes of crayons, and 20 sets of paintbrushes were given, along with geometry boxes and IYDF T-shirts to foster a sense of belonging. Additionally, sports equipment such as rackets, bats, and balls encouraged physical activity. These thoughtful contributions not only improved their daily lives but also supported their educational and recreational activities, filling the children's faces with joy.

Event Highlights: Interactive Games and Future Planning

The event began with an introduction to IYDF and its mission by the volunteers, setting the stage for a day filled with engaging activities. The children participated in various games, including competitions and inflatable balloon challenges, where they showed off their creativity and energy. Dance and singing performances brought the room to life with music and laughter. The volunteers engaged the children in discussions about their future goals, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with determination.

Additionally, the volunteers conducted talks on career planning and skill development, inspiring the children to focus on learning and self-improvement as they work toward a brighter future. This session not only ignited their interest in learning but also strengthened their confidence in what lies ahead.

Volunteers' Reflections: Inspiration and Encouragement

Reflecting on the event, Imran Nafis expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to help these children. "I feel incredibly grateful to be able to help these children who lack resources. Despite their lack of basic resources, they never give up. This resilience inspires each of us and reminds us to appreciate what we have. I want to thank everyone who trusted me and gave me the opportunity to participate in and organize this event." Other volunteers also shared how the experience deeply moved them, realizing the importance of giving and learning from the children's positive attitudes and perseverance.

Ongoing Acts of Kindness: Spreading Hope and Strength

The collaboration between IYDF and Info Academy provided vital support to the children at the orphanage, not only in terms of material needs but also by offering encouragement and interaction that made them feel the warmth and care of society. Every game and activity during the event brought joy and hope into the children's lives. IYDF plans to continue working with various companies and volunteers to organize more charitable events, aiming to offer care and support to more children in need. Through ongoing efforts, IYDF hopes to help more children build confidence, pursue their dreams, and step towards a brighter future.

This event fostered an environment of love and care, inspiring the children's confidence and hope for the future. The actions of IYDF and Info Academy volunteers will continue to motivate others to join in, bringing about change and support for those who need it most.

