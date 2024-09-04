IYDF and Iron and Shine Laundry Partner to Bring Joy and Support to Children at Maranatha Harvest Mission Orphanage

PNN

New Delhi [India] September 4: On September 1, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Iron and Shine Laundry to host a heartwarming charity event at the Maranatha Harvest Mission Orphanage in Mumbai. The event aimed to provide essential living and educational supplies to 15 children at the orphanage, offering them warmth and care.

Distribution of Essential Supplies

During the event, the team distributed a variety of essential items to the children, including rice, flour, school bags, snacks, books, toys, and other necessities. These supplies not only met the children's basic needs but also supported their learning and growth. Each gift was a testament to the love and care of the volunteers.

A Day of Fun and Activities

The event kicked off with an introduction to IYDF, followed by the distribution of snacks to the children. After enjoying the treats, the volunteers engaged the children in various games, creating an atmosphere of joy and excitement. The children, in turn, delighted everyone with musical performances, adding to the warmth of the gathering. The day concluded with the distribution of toys and educational supplies, leaving everyone with smiles and laughter.

Reflections from the Volunteers

After the event, the volunteers expressed their deep satisfaction in seeing the children's happy faces. They felt fulfilled not only by helping those in need but also by the sense of joy and contentment they gained from the experience. The volunteers extended their gratitude to the IYDF team for providing this valuable opportunity to make a difference in the lives of these underprivileged children.

This event highlighted the strong commitment of IYDF and Iron and Shine Laundry to social responsibility. Moving forward, they are dedicated to continuing their efforts to bring love and hope to more children in need, working to make their lives brighter and more hopeful.

