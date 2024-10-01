IYDF and Isha Traders Bring Care and Support to Children at Alex Agape Home

PNN

Kollam (Kerala) [India], October 1: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Isha Traders (Philips Light Plus), organized a charitable event at Alex Agape Home on 28 September. The event aimed to provide essential food, learning materials, and sports equipment to 32 orphans, while also offering interactive activities that brought joy and support to the children.

Collaboration for Care: A Joint Effort to Support Children's Well-being

The partnership between IYDF and Isha Traders highlights the powerful impact that businesses and charitable organizations can have when working together for social good. The event was organized by Nejumudeen Noushad, founder of Isha Traders, with a group of volunteers who visited Alex Agape Home in Kollam to provide basic necessities and emotional support to the children. Their efforts not only improved the living conditions of the children but also gave them the encouragement they need for learning and growth.

Donated Supplies: Addressing Children's Daily Needs

The donated items included a variety of essential food supplies, such as rice, grains, peas, and protein supplements like Boost, ensuring the children received proper nutrition. In addition, the children were given books, coloring books, colored pencils, sketch pads, pencils, footballs, badminton rackets, and shuttlecocks to support both their learning and recreational activities.

These supplies not only provided the children with better nutrition and learning resources but also equipped them with the tools needed for physical activity, promoting their overall development.

Volunteers: Sharing Love and Warmth

The event was made possible through the dedication of nine volunteers: Anshad Husain, Sanju Aravindakshan, Saji Sunny, Haris, Riyas Khan Rahim, Sharukhan Noushad, Mohammed Shan, Nizar Majeed, and Muneer Jaffer. These volunteers not only helped distribute the supplies but also took part in fun activities with the children, offering emotional support and creating a joyful atmosphere.

Nejumudeen Noushad expressed his satisfaction with the success of the event, saying, "Seeing the children so excited about the gifts and hearing their gratitude filled us with immense joy. We feel proud to have been able to help these children."

Fun-Filled Activities: Bringing Joy and Warmth

In addition to the donations, a range of interactive activities was organized to bring joy and emotional connection to the children. The day's events included:

* Singing sessions, where the children showcased their musical talents by singing with the volunteers, creating a warm and joyful environment.

* Storytelling, where volunteers told fun and imaginative stories that sparked the children's creativity.

* Coloring activities, which allowed the children to express their creativity and artistic skills using the coloring books and colored pencils provided, filling the room with laughter and joy.

These activities not only brought happiness to the children but also helped them develop their communication and motor skills. Their smiles were the best reward for everyone involved.

Gratitude and Needs of the Children

Sonya, head of Alex Agape Home, expressed deep gratitude to IYDF and Isha Traders for their generous donations: "The children are thrilled with the gifts, especially the learning materials and food. What they need most now are sandals and slippers, as well as additional food supplies. We are truly grateful to the volunteers for bringing real warmth and care."

The Lasting Impact of Charitable Work

This event not only provided tangible support to 32 orphans but also offered hope and motivation through interactive activities. The collaboration between IYDF and Isha Traders demonstrated how collective efforts can bring a better future to children in need. The children gained valuable support, inspiring enthusiasm for both life and learning.

Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue partnering with more companies and organizations to carry out similar charitable initiatives, ensuring that more children receive the resources and opportunities they deserve.

Conclusion: Spreading Warmth and Creating a Brighter Future

Through this event, IYDF and Isha Traders not only provided material support to the children at Alex Agape Home but also brought joy and hope through interactive activities. As Nejumudeen Noushad reflected, "Being with these children helped us forget the worries of daily life and experience true happiness. We are committed to continuing our efforts to support these children, spreading warmth and creating a brighter future."

