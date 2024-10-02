IYDF and Jaisalmer Tour Guide Bring Warmth and Joy to Underprivileged Schoolchildren

PNN

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], October 2: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Jaisalmer Tour Guide, organized a heartwarming event at Rajkiya Uchch Prathmik Vidhyalaya in Jaisalmer. The event aimed to provide essential supplies to children from underprivileged communities, while fun-filled games offered the children joy and an uplifting experience.

Corporate and Volunteer Support: A Unified Effort for Good

The event was organized by Harish Giri of Jaisalmer Tour Guide, with enthusiastic support from 11 volunteers: Aakash Goswami, Naresh Giri, Rahul Rathore, Suman Goswami, Jyoti Goswami, Swaroop Singh, Mangal Singh, Basant Choudhary, Neeta Goswami, Sapna Goswami, and Sourabh Goswami. Their dedication and selfless efforts ensured that the event ran smoothly, bringing care and warmth to the children.

The event took place at Rajkiya Uchch Prathmik Vidhyalaya, where Jumma, the school's representative, worked closely with the volunteers to ensure that every child received the attention and support they needed.

Donated Supplies: Meeting the Needs of Children

IYDF and Jaisalmer Tour Guide prepared a range of supplies to meet both the educational and recreational needs of the children, including puffed rice, coloring tools, drawing books, soft drinks, school notebooks, pencils, chips, fruit, toy balls, and biscuits. These carefully selected items not only supported the children's learning and play but also provided them with healthy snacks to enjoy. The children's faces lit up with happiness as they received these thoughtfully prepared packages.

Fun Games: Brightening the Children's Day

In addition to distributing supplies, the event featured a variety of engaging games, including the in-and-out game, spoon race, passing the ball, cup catch, and the one-legged walk (1, 2, 3). These activities allowed the children to unleash their energy in a relaxed and joyful environment, experiencing the joy of movement and teamwork.

Under the guidance and support of the volunteers, the children eagerly participated in each game, filling the air with laughter and excitement. The games not only gave the children a sense of accomplishment but also helped build their confidence and foster team spirit.

Spreading Care and Compassion

After the event, Harish Giri shared his reflections: "Seeing the children's smiles, I feel deeply satisfied and at ease. I truly hoped for this event to succeed, and the laughter and joy of the children assured me we achieved that goal. I feel immensely proud of what we've accomplished."

The volunteers also expressed their fulfillment from being part of the event, stating, "This experience reminded us of the warmth and compassion we can share with one another. The children's smiles made all our efforts worthwhile."

Looking Ahead

Through this event, the collaboration between IYDF and Jaisalmer Tour Guide provided not only material support to the children of Rajkiya Uchch Prathmik Vidhyalaya but also brought joy and color into their lives. As the event concluded, the children left with smiles, while the volunteers walked away with the satisfaction of having made a meaningful difference.

IYDF looks forward to partnering with more organizations and individuals in the future to continue helping children in need, spreading love and hope, and creating a better world for all.

