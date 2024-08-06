IYDF and Jaisalmer Tour Guide Join Forces to Support Underprivileged Kids

VMPL

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 6: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Jaisalmer Tour Guide, organized a heartfelt charity event in the Suli Dungar Jaisalmer area, aimed at supporting underprivileged children from the Bhaat Community.

The event was orchestrated by Harish Giri, the head of Jaisalmer Tour Guide, under the guidance of IYDF. Five enthusiastic volunteers, Jyoti Goswami, Kunjan Goswami, Aakash Goswami, Dhanya Goswami, and Mangal Singh, joined hands to make the event a success. Held from 6 PM to 8 PM, the event saw the participation of 20 children.

The organizers provided an array of essential school supplies and daily necessities, including notebooks, geometry boxes, rulers, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, flour, biscuits, and juice. These items greatly alleviated the day-to-day challenges faced by the children, enabling them to focus better on their studies and daily lives.

The event was filled with joyous activities. The volunteers engaged the children with songs, jokes, self-introductions, and storytelling, creating a warm and lively atmosphere. The smiles on the children's faces were a testament to the event's success.

Reflecting on the event, Harish Giri remarked, "This was an incredibly rewarding experience. I've never felt this deeply fulfilled before. Giving is truly a gift, and seeing the children's smiles makes all the effort worthwhile."

This initiative not only provided the children with much-needed supplies but also offered them emotional warmth and support. IYDF remains committed to partnering with more compassionate businesses to continue such charitable endeavors, aiming to assist more children in need and foster a society brimming with love and hope.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor