IYDF and Jaisalmer Tour Guide Unite to Support 49 Underprivileged Children

New Delhi [India], September 4: On September 2, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Jaisalmer Tour Guide to host a heartwarming charity event at Rajkiya Prathmik Vidhyalaya, an elementary school in Totaram Ki Dhani village, Jaisalmer, India. The event was organized by Harish Giri and saw the enthusiastic participation of 11 dedicated volunteers, including Krishna Goswami, Aakash Goswami, Mangal Singh, Naresh Giri, Chandra Prakash, Vivek Goswami, Badal Puri, Neeta Goswami, Basant Choudhary, Suman Goswami, and Ravi Kumar.

Providing Essential Supplies for a Better Life

During the event, the children received a variety of essential supplies to support both their daily lives and education. These included wheat flour, nutritious snacks, juice, drawing books and colored pencils, biscuits, bread, toy balls, balloons, brushes, study books, pencils, erasers, and bananas. These items not only provided the children with basic necessities but also added an element of fun and enjoyment to their lives.

Enriching Activities to Develop Skills

At the event, the volunteers organized a range of engaging activities, including balloon games, singing, storytelling, dancing, ball-throwing competitions, and team coordination games. These activities brought immense joy to the children while also helping them develop essential teamwork and communication skills.

Organizers' Heartfelt Reflections

Reflecting on the event, Harish Giri expressed deep empathy for the challenges faced by these underprivileged children. He acknowledged that while many aspects of their lives are beyond his control, he is determined to focus on what he can do to help. He shared that, at times, he was moved to tears by the children's hardships, but he chose to conceal his emotions, ensuring that the children felt supported and cared for.

Through this event, IYDF and Jaisalmer Tour Guide once again demonstrated how collective efforts from the community can bring about meaningful change in the lives of underprivileged children. The volunteers' selfless dedication and compassion not only provided warmth and support to the children but also inspired them to continue striving for a brighter future.

