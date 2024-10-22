IYDF and JeevanMantra Unite to Bring Hope and Support to Special School Children in Palghar

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 22: On October 16, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined hands with JeevanMantra to host a special charity event at the S S N V Shpariya Karnabadhir Vidyalay Special School in Palghar, Maharashtra. The event aimed to provide sports shoes and snacks to the children, enhancing their confidence and improving their quality of life. Led by Dhananjay L Ugalmugale, the volunteer teamcomprising Jivita D Ugalmugale, Shashikala L Ugalmugale, Priyanka Hanvate, and Manju Thakurcame together to offer care and warmth to these children.

Donations: Providing Essential Support for Children's Growth

During the event, volunteers distributed 21 pairs of sports shoes, 85 snack packs (including Frooti juice, biscuits, and chikki), along with 10 Dom's pencil sets and 20 pens to 85 children. These donations not only met the children's daily needs but also supported their participation in sports activities. For many of the children who lacked proper footwear, receiving these shoes gave them a much-needed boost in confidence, enabling them to fully engage in physical activities.

The children's faces lit up with excitement and joy as they received the items. The atmosphere was filled with warmth as the volunteers shared the donations and encouraged the children to pursue their dreams with courage and determination.

Fun Activities: Balloon Games Bring Joy and Team Spirit

In addition to distributing materials, the volunteers also organized balloon games with the children. The games provided a fun and interactive experience, helping the children develop their coordination skills and teamwork. The volunteers enthusiastically cheered for the children, creating a lively and joyful atmosphere filled with laughter.

One of the volunteers remarked, "Seeing the children's smiles fills our hearts with joy. Through these simple donations and games, we hope to bring more happiness and confidence into their lives."

Volunteer Reflections: Making a Difference for Children's Futures

After the event, Dhananjay L Ugalmugale expressed his gratitude to IYDF, saying, "We are deeply thankful to IYDF for allowing us to be a part of this initiative. The children's happiness makes all our efforts worthwhile. Many of these children had never owned a pair of sports shoes before, and seeing their confidence soar after receiving them was incredibly rewarding. We will continue seeking opportunities to help more children move forward."

Other volunteers shared similar sentiments, expressing pride in being able to make a positive impact on the children's lives. "Though the materials may seem simple, they are incredibly important for these children," the volunteers explained. "Being able to help boost their confidence and see their smiling faces is immensely satisfying."

IYDF: Committed to Supporting Special Children and Creating Opportunities

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is dedicated to promoting the growth and development of young people worldwide, with a particular focus on those who require special support. The collaboration with JeevanMantra further highlights IYDF's commitment to helping special needs children receive more opportunities and care through practical initiatives. Prashant Bhat, head of the beneficiary institution, expressed deep gratitude for the volunteers' efforts, saying, "These materials are essential for the children's education and physical activities. We are extremely thankful to IYDF and JeevanMantra for providing such valuable support."

A Promise to Bring Hope to More Children

This event not only provided tangible help to the 85 children at the special school but also brought them joy and a sense of togetherness through interactive games. IYDF and JeevanMantra are committed to continuing similar initiatives in the future, offering warmth and care to more children in need. Through their charitable efforts, they hope to help more children achieve their dreams and build a brighter future.

During the event, the children not only received material support but also felt the love and care of society through the volunteers' interactions. IYDF will continue working towards the well-being of special needs children, partnering with communities and organizations to create more possibilities and opportunities for their growth.

