IYDF and JEWORKS Bring Warmth and Joy to Orphanage Children in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], September 2: In a collaborative effort, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and JEWORKS brought substantial support and joy to 35 children at Adarsh Seva Sadan Orphanage. The event, organized by Rakesh Kumar Rout, was marked by the full dedication of a volunteer team, ensuring the success of this heartwarming initiative.

The volunteer team, consisting of Rakesh Kumar Rout, Monika Kumari, Satyajeet Kalindi, Kanchan Nag, Laxmi Nag, Deepak, Ankit Singh, Ankit Karmakar, and Pankaj Pal, played a crucial role in the event. Their active participation helped create a caring and supportive environment for the children, making the day truly special.

The aid provided during the event included a variety of essential supplies aimed at improving the daily lives of the children. These supplies consisted of 35 school bags, 36 water bottles, 120 kilograms of rice, 30 kilograms of pulses, two footballs, 15 kilograms of potatoes, 8 kilograms of onions, 5 kilograms of cooking oil, along with other necessary items to meet the children's everyday needs.

The event was filled with engaging activities that brought joy and excitement to the children. Volunteers spent time playing carrom and football with the kids, creating moments of laughter and connection. The distribution of supplies and gifts was also a highlight, as the volunteers not only handed out the essentials but also took the time to interact with the children, spreading warmth and happiness throughout the day.

Prabha Jaiswal, the head of the orphanage, expressed her deep appreciation for the event, stating, "This event has provided not only material support but also a profound sense of care from the community. We are truly grateful to IYDF and JEWORKS for their generous support."

Reflecting on the day, organizer Rakesh Kumar Rout shared, "Today, we were fortunate to distribute supplies to the children at the orphanage. Seeing their smiles as they received these necessities and small gifts deeply touched me, making me realize the power of kindness and generosity. This is more than just giving; it's about spreading happiness and hope, making these children feel loved and cared for."

Through this initiative, IYDF and JEWORKS not only provided tangible support to the children but also enriched their lives with joy and companionship. The event showcased the significant impact of charitable efforts and inspired more people to get involved in making a difference through similar initiatives.

