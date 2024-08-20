IYDF and JK Tax Consultancy Partner to Bring Hope and Support to Children at Shahe Jeelan Orphanage

PNN

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India] August 20: In a heartfelt initiative to support underprivileged children, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with JK Tax Consultancy to organize a meaningful aid event at Shahe Jeelan Orphanage. Held on August 15, 2024, at 10:30 AM in Soura Srinagar, the event aimed to provide essential supplies and much-needed care to the children residing at the orphanage.

Volunteers Unite for a Worthy Cause

The event was spearheaded by Mudasir Shaban, with unwavering support from dedicated volunteers including Noor Ul Azhar, Abid Ahmad, Moin Qadri, and Khalid Saif. These volunteers not only distributed supplies but also spent quality time with the children, ensuring that they felt valued and cherished.

Generous Contributions of Essential Supplies

JK Tax Consultancy made a significant impact by donating a range of essential items, including stationery, notebooks, school bags, food, and juices. These contributions were carefully selected to meet the children's educational needs while also providing sustenance for their daily lives.

A Day Filled with Warmth and Joy

The event kicked off with a hearty lunch prepared for the children by the organizers and volunteers. Despite the rain hindering some outdoor activities, the volunteers adapted seamlessly, creating an indoor environment brimming with joy and engagement. The children's laughter echoed throughout the venue, captured in photos and videos that highlighted the day's memorable moments.

Reflections and Gratitude

As the event drew to a close, Mudasir Shaban expressed his heartfelt reflections: "The children were truly delighted by today's activities, and many expressed their wish for similar events in the future to benefit themselves and other children in need. The orphanage's management also conveyed their gratitude and satisfaction, hoping for continued support from IYDF in the future."

This event not only provided tangible support to the children but also uplifted their spirits, fostering a sense of belonging and hope. The collaboration between IYDF and JK Tax Consultancy exemplifies the power of community and compassion in making a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable children. The partnership will continue to focus on delivering aid and support to those who need it most.

