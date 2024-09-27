IYDF and JK Tax Consultancy Provide Care and Support to Orphanage Children in Kashmir

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: On 22 September, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with JK Tax Consultancy to organise a heartfelt charity event at the Shah-I-Jeelan Orphanage in Soura Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The event brought essential supplies and entertainment to 50 orphans, filling the day with laughter and hope.

Partnering for a Cause: Spreading Warmth and Hope

IYDF is committed to helping vulnerable children and youth worldwide through various charitable initiatives. The event in Srinagar was led by a team of volunteers under the guidance of Mr. Mudasir Shaban, working together with JK Tax Consultancy. Their joint effort provided vital support to the children at the Shah-I-Jeelan Yateem Trust orphanage, both in terms of material needs and emotional care.

Volunteers, including Moin, Noor UL Azhar, Abid, Ahmad, Farman, Sajad Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad, and Amir Ahmad, not only distributed essential supplies but also engaged the children in a series of fun-filled activities, making it a memorable afternoon. Mr. Azhar, the head of the orphanage, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and the volunteers for their care and kindness.

Essential Supplies: Building a Brighter Future for the Children

The donations included a wide variety of items, such as stationery, books, sports equipment, food supplies (including rice, cooking oil, and spices), and footballs. These contributions addressed the children's daily needs while also supporting their education and recreational activities.

The arrival of sports equipment, especially footballs and cricket sets, was met with great excitement by the children. The volunteers led the children in football and cricket games, filling the orphanage grounds with laughter and excitement. These activities not only brought joy but also helped the children develop teamwork and a sense of healthy competition.

Fun Activities: Igniting the Children's Passion

The event featured various games and interactive activities, including cricket, football, quizzes, and other fun challenges. These activities not only provided an outlet for the children's energy but also added fun and excitement to their daily routines. The quiz segment, in particular, encouraged the children to think critically, enhancing their curiosity and love for learning.

One of the volunteers remarked, "Seeing the energy and enthusiasm of the children during these activities is truly heartwarming. Their smiles are the best reward we could ask for." Despite the challenges they face, the children demonstrated optimism and a positive attitude, supported by the love and care from the volunteers.

Feedback from Volunteers and the Orphanage

After the event, both the children and Mr. Azhar expressed their gratitude for the support they received. The children were overjoyed by the supplies and thrilled to have spent the day participating in various activities with the volunteers. It was a day that made them feel valued and cared for.

Azhar commented, "IYDF and the volunteers didn't just bring material aid, they brought vital emotional support to the children. These kids have no steady source of income or resources for their future development, and they need the ongoing support of society."

Mudasir Shaban also reflected on the significance of the event: "This experience has reinforced the importance of helping disadvantaged children. It's not just about providing supplies, but about offering hope and strength through these interactions. We will continue to focus on their growth and support them as they overcome difficulties to build a brighter future."

Looking Forward: Ongoing Support for Underprivileged Children

This event in Srinagar once again demonstrated IYDF's unwavering commitment to supporting vulnerable children globally. The event provided much-needed material assistance to the children of the orphanage, while also offering them emotional encouragement and hope.

IYDF plans to continue organising similar charity events in the Kashmir region and beyond, focusing on providing support in areas such as education and career development. The organisation calls for more partners to join these charitable efforts: "Through our combined efforts, we can create better living conditions for these children, help them achieve their dreams, and lift them out of hardship."

Conclusion: Bringing Together Compassion to Light Up the Future

This partnership between IYDF and JK Tax Consultancy brought love and warmth to the 50 children at the Shah-I-Jeelan Yateem Trust Orphanage in Soura Srinagar. Through the distribution of essential supplies and exciting activities, the children received both physical and emotional support, reminding them that they are not alone.

This event marks another successful chapter in IYDF's charity projects in India and lays the groundwork for future endeavours. IYDF remains committed to helping disadvantaged children worldwide, working with various sectors of society to provide support and strength as these children grow and work towards a brighter future.

