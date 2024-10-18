IYDF and Joker Riders Cycle Store Bring Health and Happiness to Children in Jaipur

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 18: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Joker Riders Cycle Store (Jokester), organized a charitable event at Sadhana Public School, aiming to support the well-being of local children by providing learning materials, food, and engaging activities. Led by Rishabh Mishra, a team of 13 dedicated volunteers, including Ajeet Kumar, Prakash Chabra, Chanda Kumawat, Amit Sharma, Kamal Bagda, Kavita, Kavita Bheiwa, Archana Kanwar, Pooja Kumari, Madhu Ji, Paramjeet Kaur, Ajay Dixit, and Devendra Singh Shekhawat, joined forces to bring joy and care to the 49 children who attended.

Donating Supplies and Promoting Health: Caring Starts Early On the day of the event, the volunteers distributed various learning materials and food items to the children, including school bags, notebooks, pencils, colored pens, fruits, juices, chips, instant noodles, biscuits, and cakes. These items were intended not only to support the children's educational and everyday needs but also to ensure they had access to nutritious snacks for healthy growth.

The event also featured a range of activities that promoted physical and mental well-being. The children participated in yoga, meditation, singing, hide-and-seek, the ice water challenge, wordplay (Antakshari), and other sports activities. These interactive sessions allowed the children to exercise in a fun and relaxed environment, build teamwork skills, and boost their confidence through diverse experiences.

Volunteers Reconnect with Childhood Memories The event provided the children with valuable supplies and fun experiences, while the volunteers found it a deeply rewarding opportunity. As they played games and engaged in activities with the children, the volunteers were reminded of the joys of childhood. "Participating in these games and activities gave us a chance to relive those beautiful childhood moments," said Mr. Rishabh Mishra, the event organizer. "Events like this not only support the children's physical and mental development but also remind us of the importance of continuous support."

The volunteers added, "IYDF's support for these children is priceless. It not only promotes their physical growth but also aids their education through the donation of essential supplies." After the event, the volunteers agreed on the significance of such charitable efforts and expressed their eagerness to participate in similar initiatives in the future, to continue providing care and support to more children.

IYDF: Committed to the Holistic Development of Youth The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) has always focused on promoting the holistic development of young people worldwide, particularly those who lack resources. The collaboration with Joker Riders Cycle Store further demonstrated IYDF's mission to help children grow through practical actions. IYDF hopes that these charity events not only improve the children's living conditions but also spark their interests and uncover their potential, empowering them to build confidence for the future.

Priyanka Singh, head of the beneficiary institution, expressed gratitude for the contributions of IYDF and Joker Riders Cycle Store. She noted, "These activities have not only helped our students but also enhanced their overall health and well-being through beneficial experiences. We are very grateful for the support IYDF has provided."

A Commitment to Helping More Children in the Future The success of this event marked an important step for IYDF and Joker Riders Cycle Store in their philanthropic efforts. They aim to continue hosting similar events to provide warmth and support to more children in need. Going forward, IYDF plans to expand its charitable outreach, partnering with more companies and volunteers to spread care and hope to an even broader audience.

The event not only provided the children with educational and daily living support but also gave them a chance to express themselves through healthy activities and games. The dedication of IYDF and the volunteers brought a sense of warmth and love to the children, whose smiles were the best response to the day's efforts.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor