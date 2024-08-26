IYDF and Jyoti Optical Bring Hope and Joy to Underprivileged Children in Rajkot

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 26: On the afternoon of August 24, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined hands with Jyoti Optical to host a heartwarming charity event at the Aek Rang Child Development Institute in Rajkot, India. The event aimed to provide essential aid and joy to 50 underprivileged children, bringing much-needed supplies and organizing interactive activities that lit up the children's smiles and filled them with hope.

Event Background and Partnership:

Supported by IYDF, this charity event was organized with the goal of improving the lives and education of children in need. Jyoti Optical, as a dedicated partner, played a crucial role in the planning and execution of the event. The event took place at the Aek Rang Child Development Institute, located at Bharat Nagar Chowk, 80ft Road, Nr. Amul Circle, Rajkot, which is committed to providing educational support and life necessities to children in need. The institute's head, Harshad Prajapati, was actively involved in coordinating the event, ensuring its smooth operation.

Details of Donated Supplies:

A wide range of supplies was donated during this event to meet the various needs of the children. IYDF and Jyoti Optical collectively contributed 50 kg of rice, 50 kg of peas, and 50 kg of wheat to address the children's basic nutritional needs. In addition, they provided a wealth of educational resources and toys, including drawing books, wooden educational toys (such as English letters, shape puzzles, counting numbers, and a time-learning clock), puzzles (featuring themes of days, months, letters, and words), alphabet sequence puzzles, and counting and matching puzzles. These items not only supported the children's learning but also enriched their daily experiences, laying a solid foundation for their growth.

Vibrant Activity Schedule:

Throughout the event, volunteers organized a series of engaging games and activities designed to enhance the children's involvement and enjoyment. The volunteers led the children in a musical chairs game, combining fun with physical activity. Other activities included a children's race and a lemon spoon race, which aimed to boost the children's physical fitness and team spirit. These games brought immense joy to the children while fostering social interaction and a sense of community among them.

Volunteer Team:

The event was supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Amit Sharma, Shailesh Vaghela, Sarman Vaghela, Sanjay Chauhan, Rohit Bathvar, Kishan Vaghela, Dipak Bathvar, Mayur Parmar, Arjun Bhatti, and Bharat Nagvadiya. These volunteers not only helped distribute the donated supplies but also engaged with the children through interactive games and showed them genuine care, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts.

Organizer's Reflection:

Pratik I. Vaghela, the event organizer, shared his thoughts after the event: "Participating in this charity event and witnessing the joy that games and supplies brought to the children has been deeply fulfilling. Helping children and seeing their happy smiles is my greatest wish. In the future, we hope to continue through more charitable activities to bring more love and support to these children."

Future Outlook:

The success of this event showcased the strong commitment of IYDF and Jyoti Optical to social responsibility. Through this partnership, they provided vital resources to 50 children, bringing joy and hope into their lives. IYDF and Jyoti Optical plan to continue working together to promote more similar charitable activities, bringing care and support to more children in need, and contributing to their healthy growth and bright futures.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor