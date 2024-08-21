IYDF and Kabira Ink Tattoo and Piercing Join Forces to Support Underprivileged Children in Ahmedabad

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 21: In a heartwarming initiative supported by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), Kabira Ink Tattoo and Piercing_The Studio of Art organized a charitable event at the Riverfront Street School in Ahmedabad. The event aimed to provide essential school supplies to underprivileged children, bringing warmth and hope to their lives.

Event Organization and Volunteer Team

The event was meticulously planned and executed by Jignesh Fumakiya, who, along with a dedicated team of volunteers, invested significant time and effort to ensure its success. The volunteer team included Jignesh Fumakiya, Yogesh Lalwani, Harsh Kakani, Himanshu Makwana, Vaishali Barot, Paras Bhavsar, Jatin Sojitra, Naitik Gohel, and Vani Jha. Each member played a crucial role in making the event impactful.

Beneficiary Institution and Event Location

The event took place at Riverfront Street School, located on Riverfront Road Street, near the metro bridge in Ahmedabad. This school serves one of the city's most impoverished areas. During the event, 85 children received essential stationery kits donated by IYDF and Kabira Ink Tattoo and Piercing. These kits included notebooks, ballpoint pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, rulers, compasses, lunch boxes, savory snacks, and chocolates.

Event Details and Interactive Sessions

The event commenced at 6:00 PM and lasted for two hours. Beyond distributing the stationery kits, volunteers engaged with the children in brief conversations, learning about their lives and educational challenges. The supplies not only aimed to support the children's academic growth but also brought warmth to their hearts.

Reflections After the Event

After the event, Jignesh Fumakiya and the volunteers expressed deep satisfaction and happiness. Seeing the children's smiles and their excitement over the new school supplies made the volunteers realize the profound impact of their efforts. As Jignesh Fumakiya put it, "The fulfillment and sense of achievement that comes from helping others is unparalleled."

IYDF's Ongoing Commitment

This event marks another successful initiative by IYDF in India, demonstrating the foundation's unwavering commitment to advancing the welfare of children worldwide. IYDF will continue to collaborate with various organizations, striving to provide more support and care for underprivileged children around the globe.

Conclusion

Through this act of kindness and generosity, IYDF once again solidifies its leadership in the global child welfare movement. We encourage others to join IYDF's mission and work together to create a brighter future for children everywhere.

