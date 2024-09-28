IYDF and Kalsi Sports Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Jammu through Sports and Support

PNN

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Kalsi Sports to organise a charitable event on the afternoon of 22nd September at the Purkhoo Migrant Camp and Domana community in Jammu. This event aimed to provide essential educational and daily living supplies to underprivileged children from these communities, while also offering them the joy of participating in sports activities.

Compassionate Efforts from Corporates and Volunteers

The event was organised by Rahul Kalsi, the owner of Kalsi Sports, who not only took an active role in the event but also led a team of eight dedicated volunteers. These volunteersAnju Thapa, Gourav Kalsi, Asumit Bassan, Grisham Dalia, Ajay Kumar, Neelu Sikh, Gautam Singh, and Gourav Bhardwajcame together to take responsibility for bringing care and support to the children.

Held at Nirankari Bhawan, the event assisted children from Purkhoo Migrant Camp and Domana community. The event's coordinator, Asumit Bassan, ensured that everything ran smoothly and that each child received the help they needed.

Providing Supplies to Address Immediate Needs

As the primary supporters of the event, IYDF and Kalsi Sports donated a wide range of supplies, including schoolbags, shoes, cricket bats, balls, badminton sets, footballs, skipping ropes, as well as porridge, milk, bread, and water bottles. These donations not only addressed the children's educational and daily needs but also gave them more opportunities to enjoy sports and recreational activities.

The volunteers distributed these supplies to the children, whose faces lit up with smiles of gratitude and happiness.

Sports Activities Spread Joy and Energy

Following the distribution of supplies, a series of vibrant sports competitions were organised. Cricket matches, 50-metre sprints, badminton games, and skipping rope contests kept the children engaged, allowing them to channel their energy and excitement. The volunteers eagerly joined in the activities, competing and interacting with the children, creating a lively and cheerful atmosphere.

Cricket, the event's highlight, saw the children showcase their sporting spirit under the guidance of Rahul Kalsi and the volunteers. The 50-metre race tested the children's speed and endurance, with each participant sprinting their hardest to achieve the best result. Meanwhile, the badminton and skipping rope contests provided opportunities for the children to build confidence and showcase their abilities.

The Far-reaching Impact of Compassion

Reflecting on the event, Rahul Kalsi said, "As I've shared before, helping underprivileged children is not just about providing material support but about creating a brighter future. These children often face behavioural issues, anxiety, and depression, and they can miss out on their emotional, physical, and social development rights. By giving them the education and support they need, we are helping them become valuable members of society and contribute to the economy in the future."

The event not only provided tangible assistance to the children but also warmed their hearts with the care and concern shown by the volunteers. Through their interaction and support, the volunteers helped reignite the children's hope for a better future and renewed their passion for learning.

Looking Ahead to a Brighter Future

As the event concluded successfully, the children not only received essential supplies but also felt the warmth of community care and support. The joint efforts of IYDF and Kalsi Sports have given these underprivileged children better living and learning conditions, while also planting seeds of hope for their future.

Rahul Kalsi and the team of volunteers expressed their commitment to continuing their involvement in such charitable initiatives. They aim to provide help to more children in need, helping them overcome challenges and work towards a brighter future.

IYDF remains dedicated to working with various sectors of society, offering love and care to safeguard the future of every child.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor