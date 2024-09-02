IYDF and Kamal Studios Spread Joy and Warmth to Underprivileged Children

PNN

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 2: On August 28, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Kamal Studios to host a heartfelt charity event, bringing warmth and hope to the children at SGB Foundation Home in Ludhiana, Punjab. The event took place on a sunny afternoon, with organizer Karanveer Singh Kamal and a dedicated team of 13 volunteers working together to bring joy and comfort to 25 to 30 underprivileged children.

Karanveer Singh Kamal, the owner of Kamal Studios, has long been committed to social causes. His collaboration with IYDF for this event saw him leading a team of volunteers, including Abhishek Kumar, Amit Kondal, Anchit Dhir, Harpal Singh, Hartej Singh, Khusleen Virdi, Manshi Kondal, Monish Virdi, Pawandeep, Satwant Singh, Shilpa Verma, Sunny Sharma, and Tanu Aggarwal, as they visited Bal Ghar, dedicated to improving the lives of these children.

On the day of the event, the volunteers brought an array of essential supplies, including flour, rice, pulses, sugar, and cooking oil, along with items like board games, dartboards, sanitary napkins, biscuits, chocolates, sanitary pants, garbage bags, and water bottles. These supplies not only addressed the children's daily needs but also added a touch of convenience and joy to their lives.

The atmosphere at the event was filled with laughter and happiness as the children, guided by the volunteers, took part in interactive games like dance and musical chairs. The children danced joyfully to the music, their laughter echoing in the air. Their energy and innocence created a warm and heartening environment throughout the event.

Jasbir Bhain Ji, the head of Bal Ghar, expressed her sincere gratitude to IYDF and Kamal Studios for their kindness. She emphasized that such events are not just about providing material support, but also about offering emotional comfort and encouragement to these children.

Reflecting on the event, Karanveer Singh Kamal remarked, "Some people see their talents, abilities, or success as a sacred gift, giving their lives purpose and meaning. This belief drives us to use our resources and influence to bring about positive change in society. Today's event has left me deeply satisfiedseeing the smiles on the children's faces reminded me of the true purpose behind our efforts."

This event demonstrated the ongoing commitment of IYDF and Kamal Studios to social responsibility. It was more than just a charity event; it was a profound expression of humanity. Looking ahead, IYDF and Kamal Studios will continue to work together to bring warmth and hope to more children in need.

