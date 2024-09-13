IYDF and Kanchan Kaya Beauty Salon: Bringing Joy and Hope to Underprivileged Children through a Heartwarming Day of Charity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 13: On September 8, 2024, the International Youth Development Fund (IYDF) partnered with Kanchan Kaya Beauty Salon to organise a special charity event in the Aashiana slum area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The event not only took the children on an exciting trip to the local zoo but also provided them with essential supplies such as food, stationery, and daily necessities. This day of compassion and care offered the children an unforgettable experience while teaching them the importance of teamwork and mutual support.

A Dedicated Volunteer Team: Compassion and Care in Action

The event was led by Veena Sharma, who, along with a team of 10 dedicated volunteers, made this special day possible. The volunteers included Veena Sharma, Akriti Singh, Devansh Sharma, Jayash Vishwakarma, Jyoti Vishwakarma, Juhi Sinha, Aparna Tyagi, Priya Sharma, Shivani Tyagi, and Akansha Sharma. Together, they devoted their time and energy to ensure every aspect of the event ran smoothly and brought joy to the children.

Kanchan Kaya Beauty Salon, as the corporate sponsor, played an active role in supporting the event, demonstrating its strong commitment to social responsibility through donations and active participation by its team.

Providing Essential Supplies: Warmth and Support through Generosity

During the event, the volunteers distributed a variety of items to 21 underprivileged children, including sandals, chocolates, stationery sets, food, beverages, and fruits. These items were carefully selected to meet the children's everyday needs while supporting their education and playtime. The donated stationery sets, in particular, gave the children a sense of excitement as they looked forward to starting the new school term.

The joy on the children's faces as they received the supplies was a clear reflection of their gratitude and appreciation. For these children, living in difficult circumstances, this event was not just about material aid but also about feeling cared for and supported by the wider community.

A Trip to the Zoo and Picnic: Creating Lasting Memories

The highlight of the day was a visit to the local zoo, where the children got the chance to see a variety of animals for the first time. With the help of the volunteers, the children learned more about each species and were fascinated by the elephants, tigers, and lions in particular. Their excitement was evident, with joyful exclamations heard as they encountered each animal.

Despite a light drizzle, the children enjoyed a ride on the zoo's toy train and were unfazed by the weather as they embraced the adventure. After the zoo tour, the volunteers organised a picnic where the children shared delicious food and played on swings, making the most of the rare outdoor experience.

The day was filled with laughter and smiles, and through the group games and activities, the children learned the values of teamwork and cooperation. The volunteers thoughtfully planned each activity to ensure the children not only had fun but also took away important life lessons, boosting their self-esteem and sense of worth.

Volunteers' Reflections: A Fulfilling Experience of Giving Back

After the event, Veena Sharma and the other volunteers expressed their deep sense of fulfilment. Veena shared, "The event was a huge success. Both the children and the volunteers had a fantastic time. Even though it rained a little during the day, it didn't dampen our spirits. The children were thrilled about the picnic and excited to visit the zoo, where they learned so much about different animals."

The volunteers found immense joy in being part of such an initiative. Through their efforts, they experienced the importance of giving back and the satisfaction of helping those in need. Being able to play a role in the children's happiness and learning was a rewarding experience for all involved.

"During the activities, the children learned the importance of working together and helping each other. This event was not just about giving material things, but about teaching the children how to support and care for one another," Veena Sharma added.

Sustaining the Spirit of Giving: Continuing to Support Underprivileged Children

The collaboration between IYDF and Kanchan Kaya Beauty Salon highlights the strong commitment of both organisations to supporting underprivileged children. Through donations and thoughtfully planned activities, the volunteers provided not only material aid but also emotional support, planting seeds of hope in the children's hearts.

Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue partnering with companies like Kanchan Kaya Beauty Salon and other volunteers to organise more charitable initiatives. Their shared goal is to provide ongoing support to underprivileged children and other vulnerable groups, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to grow and thrive in a caring environment.

This heartwarming event brought joy, knowledge, and hope to the children, while the volunteers' selfless contributions demonstrated the importance of social responsibility. In the future, IYDF and its partners will continue along this path, bringing warmth and care to those who need it most.

