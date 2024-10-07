IYDF and Kannagi's Nrityabodhi School of Performing Arts Host Donation and Cultural Event

VMPL

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: On a night filled with care and dedication, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Kannagi's Nrityabodhi School of Performing Arts, held a heartwarming donation and cultural event at Chaitanya Kanifnath Niwasi Apang Vidyalay. Organised by Ms. Kannagi Kushal Farsole, the event aimed to provide essential living and learning supplies to 40 children with special needs, while enriching their lives through cultural performances and talks.

Comprehensive Donations to Support Learning and Living Needs

The event was generously supported by IYDF and Kannagi's Nrityabodhi School of Performing Arts, who donated a wide range of supplies. The donations included 50 sketchbooks and sets of coloured crayons, 54 notebooks, and 50 compass kits (containing pouches, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, pens, and rulers). In addition, volunteers provided essential food supplies such as 50 kilograms of rice, 10 kilograms of toor dal, various grains and legumes (5 kilograms each), spices, 40 kilograms of sunflower oil, and an assortment of snacks, sweets, and chocolates. To support the children's recreational activities, they were also given five chess sets and five snakes-and-ladders board games.

These supplies not only helped meet the children's basic learning and living needs but also supported their recreational and intellectual development. Mr. Mangesh Gaikwad, head of Chaitanya Kanifnath Niwasi Apang Vidyalay, expressed his sincere gratitude, stating, "These supplies are vital for our children. They not only help with our daily operations but also bring new learning opportunities and experiences for the children."

Dedication of the Volunteer Team

The volunteer team for the event included Kushal Farsole, Kannagi Farsole, Dr. Ujjwala Gosavi, Suresh Gosavi, Raju Sonawane, Bakul Deshpande, Anand Gaikwad, and Sejal Patil. This dedicated team brought not only the donations but also a range of cultural programs and educational activities for the children.

One of the highlights was Sejal Patil's graceful performance of Kathak, an Indian classical dance, which captivated the children. Kannagi Farsole further engaged the children by explaining the history and cultural significance of Kathak, helping them appreciate this traditional art form.

Sharing Culture and Knowledge

In addition to the donations, volunteers organised several cultural and educational activities. Dr. Ujjwala Gosavi led a storytelling session on "Forgiveness and Its Importance in Human Life," teaching the children about the value of forgiveness and how to practice it in their daily lives.

The event reached its peak with a Kathak dance demonstration by Kannagi Farsole, who used her performance to convey the richness of Indian culture. She noted, "Through events like this, we can not only help meet the children's material needs but also enrich their spiritual world and introduce them to the beauty of Indian culture."

Heartfelt Reflections and Feedback

After the event, Mr. Mangesh Gaikwad expressed his deep appreciation to IYDF and Kannagi's Nrityabodhi School of Performing Arts. He said, "This was not just a donation event; it was an experience filled with knowledge and culture. The children are very gratefulit brought them not only supplies but also invaluable knowledge and cultural heritage."

The children also expressed great excitement and gratitude, sharing how much they learned, especially from the Kathak performance and the stories about forgiveness.

Looking Ahead: Continuing the Spirit of Giving

This event showcased the strong sense of social responsibility and dedication shared by IYDF and Kannagi's Nrityabodhi School of Performing Arts. Through donations and cultural activities, the children received both material support and meaningful education and inspiration.

Kannagi Kushal Farsole remarked, "Seeing the children smile because of our efforts gives me immense satisfaction. Our goal is not only to meet their material needs but also to help them grow in the world of culture and knowledge."

In the future, IYDF will continue to work with various organisations to promote similar charitable activities, bringing hope and support to more children in need and helping them achieve greater progress in their lives and education.

About the Organisers

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the development of children and youth worldwide through educational and material support. Kannagi's Nrityabodhi School of Performing Arts, as a key partner in this event, has consistently supported social welfare initiatives, contributing to the community through donations and cultural engagement.

