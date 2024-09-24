IYDF and Karishma Nx Bring Joy and Support to Underprivileged Children in Nashik

VMPL

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Karishma Nx, organised a heartwarming charity event at Ikatmik Bal Vikas Seva Yogna in Nashik. Led by Pankaj Maniyar and a dedicated team of volunteers, the event aimed to provide essential resources to underprivileged children, improving their quality of life while also spreading joy through fun games and activities. The volunteer team included Tanmay Maniyar, Satish Singh, Anuja Maniyar, Manali Lahoti, Vikas Singh, Priya Jajoo, Kavya Maniyar, Shashikala Chandak, Vaishnavi Sarda, and Ketan Sharma. This initiative enriched the children's everyday lives and demonstrated the community's care for vulnerable groups.

Essential Donations: Improving Living and Learning Conditions

On the day of the event, the volunteers provided a variety of practical supplies to 25 children at Ikatmik Bal Vikas Seva Yogna, including children's chairs, mattresses, building blocks, sweets, and cakes. These donations were intended to improve the children's daily living and learning environment, enabling them to engage in activities more comfortably and enjoy both education and play.

Mohini Pawar, the head of the centre, expressed deep gratitude for the donations, highlighting how essential the items were in enhancing the children's quality of life. She noted that the chairs and building blocks not only offered convenience but also fostered the children's creativity and problem-solving skills through play.

Fun Games, Laughter, and Smiles

The volunteers organised several fun interactive games, creating a cheerful atmosphere where the children could relax and enjoy themselves. The highlight was a ball-passing game, in which the children enthusiastically participated, enjoying the excitement and camaraderie of group play. The simple rules allowed the children to engage fully and experience the joy of collective activity.

These games not only provided entertainment but also helped improve the children's physical fitness, social skills, and sense of teamwork. The entire event was filled with laughter and energy, as the children's smiles reflected the joy they felt, while the volunteers experienced a deep sense of fulfilment from the day's activities.

Reflections from the Organiser: A Heartfelt Achievement

As the event organiser, Pankaj Maniyar shared his thoughts afterward, saying, "Seeing the children sitting in the chairs we donated, happily playing with the building blocks, filled my heart with warmth and joy. Their happiness is our greatest motivation, and it's wonderful to know that our efforts brought smiles to their faces."

He also emphasised how IYDF's support enabled him to provide care and assistance to underprivileged children, which he found deeply fulfilling. In the past, his ability to organise charitable activities was limited due to a lack of resources, but now, through this event, he was able to make a meaningful difference in the lives of local children. This experience has inspired him to continue participating in future philanthropic efforts.

Volunteers' Dedication and Commitment

The success of the event would not have been possible without the dedication of the volunteers. Tanmay Maniyar and the rest of the team actively participated in distributing supplies and organising games, ensuring the event ran smoothly. The volunteers shared how seeing the children enjoy each activity brought them immense satisfaction and joy.

One volunteer commented, "This event made me realise the importance of charity work. The children's smiles are the best reward we could ask for. We not only helped them, but we also gained so much happiness and inspiration in return." Other volunteers expressed similar sentiments, noting how these activities allowed them to contribute positively to society and spread good energy through their actions.

Looking Ahead: Continuing Care and Support

The success of this event not only provided practical support to the children at Ikatmik Bal Vikas Seva Yogna but also laid the foundation for more charitable initiatives in the future. The collaboration between IYDF and Karishma Nx showcased the powerful impact that community efforts can have on improving the lives of underprivileged children.

Mohini Pawar expressed her hope that such events would continue, bringing lasting change and hope to more children. Pankaj Maniyar also shared his commitment to ongoing involvement with IYDF, expressing his desire to provide even more support to help children thrive in both life and education.

Through this event, IYDF and Karishma Nx brought positive change to the lives of 25 underprivileged children, providing them with essential items for learning and play, as well as moments of joy through interactive games. As IYDF continues its mission, it will collaborate with more partners to bring hope and support to children in impoverished communities, helping them build brighter futures.

