IYDF and Kido Tattoo & Training Unite to Bring Warmth and Care to Axeve Evangelical Mission Children Home

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 22: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Kido Tattoo & Training to host a heartwarming charity event at Axeve Evangelical Mission Children Home in Chennai. The event, organized by T. Titto Joseph T, was supported by volunteers Vinish, Jefrin, Batu, Bhorani, and Titto Joseph, who came together to provide the children with essential supplies and a day filled with joy.

The event kicked off at 11:00 AM and continued until 4:00 PM, engaging 20 children in various activities. The children received food items such as rice, flour, and cooking oil, along with educational supplies like geometry boxes, pens, and notebooks. Additionally, they were given candies, shoes, and other essential items. The volunteers prepared a delicious non-vegetarian lunch and organized a range of fun activities, including ball games, singing, drawing, treasure hunts, talent shows, and balloon-popping contests. These activities ensured the children had a memorable and joyful afternoon.

The atmosphere at the event was filled with laughter as the children energetically participated in the games and competitions. The volunteers were deeply moved by the children's happiness, expressing that seeing the smiles on their faces was the greatest reward for their hard work.

Nandhini, the head of Axeve Evangelical Mission Children Home, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and Kido Tattoo & Training for their efforts. She emphasized that the donations and activities significantly contributed to the children's physical and emotional well-being, especially those from impoverished backgrounds who benefitted from the support and felt the warmth of the community's care.

Reflecting on the event, T. Titto Joseph T shared his joy and satisfaction in organizing such an impactful day. He noted the importance of seeing the children enjoy themselves and revealed plans to continue hosting similar events in the future to bring more help and care to those in need.

This event not only provided vital support to the children at Axeve Evangelical Mission Children Home but also brightened their lives with hope and joy. The collaboration between IYDF and Kido Tattoo & Training exemplifies how organizations can make a real difference in the lives of children facing hardships, inspiring others to join the cause and contribute to the greater good.

