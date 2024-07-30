IYDF and Kido Tattoos & Training Unite to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Orphanage Children

India PR Distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 30: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Kido Tattoos & Training joined forces to conduct a humanitarian aid event at Paadhai Boys Home Orphanage in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This event, organized by Titto Joseph T., received enthusiastic support from volunteers Bervin Christopher, Jefrin Xavier, Titto Joseph, Vinish, and Abi Joe.

Held in Valsaravakkam, Chennai, the volunteers provided a wide array of essential living and educational supplies to the children at the orphanage. These included vegetables, rice, cooking oil, chicken, books, chips, and chocolates. The donated supplies will meet the children's basic needs for approximately ten days and add joy to their daily lives.

The aid materials were carefully delivered to the recipient address in Sai Nagar, Chennai: 25P9+HR2, Hospital Rd, Sai Nagar, Porur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600116. To further express their care, the volunteers prepared a delicious dinner for the children, making the day even more special.

This event highlighted the care and commitment of IYDF and Kido Tattoos & Training towards orphanage children, as well as the broader societal concern and support for vulnerable groups. After the event, volunteers engaged warmly with the children, ensuring they felt the warmth and care from society.

IYDF expressed their ongoing commitment to partnering with more compassionate enterprises in the future to provide assistance to orphanages and underprivileged children, working together to transform the futures of these children.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor