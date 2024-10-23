IYDF and Krishna Dry Fruit Bring Care and Joy to Children at Mohaddinagar School

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: On the afternoon of October 19, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Krishna Dry Fruit, organized a heartfelt charity event at Mohaddinagar School in Bhagalpur. The event aimed to provide essential supplies to 120 children while inspiring their creativity and confidence through a series of fun and engaging activities. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and joy as children and volunteers enjoyed an unforgettable afternoon together.

A Joint Effort to Spread Warmth and Care

The event was initiated by Ranjan Kumar of Krishna Dry Fruit, who led a dedicated team of volunteers, including Mohit Kumar, Aman Kumar, Chanchal Kumar, Rupesh Kumar, Sanu Kumar, and Rahul Kumar. The volunteers actively participated in every aspect of the event, ensuring that the children not only learned but also had fun throughout the activities. They personally distributed the supplies, demonstrating care and love through their actions.

Supporting Children's Growth with Essential Supplies

IYDF and Krishna Dry Fruit donated a wide range of supplies, including stationery, nutritious fruits, food items, juices, and biscuits. These donations helped meet the children's daily needs for learning and nutrition, allowing them to focus better on their education and personal growth with the support of these essential resources.

Fun-Filled Activities to Spark Creativity and Confidence

Throughout the event, the volunteers organized various activities designed to engage the children's creativity and boost their confidence. The activities included a drawing competition, poetry recitals, and a variety of fun games. The drawing competition allowed the children to express their imagination and creativity, while the poetry recitals showcased their linguistic abilities and confidence. Volunteers offered guidance and encouragement, fostering a positive and supportive environment where the children could actively participate and motivate each other. At the end of the event, small gifts were awarded to children who excelled in the activities, further boosting their self-esteem and sense of achievement.

Gratitude from the School Principal

Sri Vivekanand Mandal, the principal of Mohaddinagar School, expressed his heartfelt thanks for the event. "This initiative by IYDF and Krishna Dry Fruit has made a significant impact on both our school and the students. Not only have the children received much-needed supplies, but they have also developed valuable skills in teamwork and self-expression through the activities. We are deeply grateful for the volunteers' dedication and support."

Volunteers' Reflections: The Joy of Helping Children

After the event, Ranjan Kumar shared his reflections: "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces brought me immense happiness and peace. I am truly grateful to be part of IYDF, a platform that encourages me to help children in need. This event not only brought joy to the children but also gave me a deep sense of fulfillment. This feeling motivates me to continue supporting more children in the future." Other volunteers also expressed their joy and satisfaction from interacting with the children. They felt that the event provided both material and emotional support to the children, inspiring their passion and confidence for the future.

Conclusion and Looking Ahead

The charity event, jointly organized by IYDF and Krishna Dry Fruit at Mohaddinagar School, successfully provided 120 children with essential learning and living supplies while bringing smiles and hope through interactive activities. Moving forward, IYDF will continue to collaborate with more companies to support and empower disadvantaged children, helping them build confidence and find direction in life. Through such charitable actions, the strength of social compassion will keep spreading, creating more positive changes and beautiful memories for all involved.

Every participant felt the power and significance of the charity event, and the children's smiles, along with the volunteers' dedication, made the day even more memorable.

