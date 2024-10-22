IYDF and Kumar Daily Needs Store Bring Care and Support to Children at Jesus Mission Orphanage in Agra

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 22: On October 16, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Kumar Daily Needs Store to host a heartwarming charity event at the Jesus Mission Orphanage in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The event aimed to provide essential living and educational supplies to the children, helping to improve their daily lives and inspiring them to strive for a brighter future. Led by Mani Gupta, a team of dedicated volunteers, including Naresh Lodhi, Gaurav, Rakesh, Bhimsen Rajput, and Vishal Jain, worked together to bring warmth and care to the children.

Donation of Supplies: Supporting Children's Daily Lives and Education

During the event, the volunteers provided 35 children with a variety of essential items, ranging from daily necessities to educational supplies. The donations included pulses, rice, cooking oil, sugar, instant noodles, notebooks, pens, pencil cases, chips, Frooti juice, biscuits, footballs, badminton sets, candies, and juices. These contributions not only provided practical assistance for the children's everyday needs but also enriched their educational and recreational experiences.

The volunteers carefully organized and distributed the supplies, bringing smiles to the faces of the children as they received the much-needed items. The support from IYDF and Kumar Daily Needs Store provided these children with the resources they need to grow and learn in a more supportive environment, helping them on their journey to a better future.

Fun-Filled Activities: Sports and Joy Hand in Hand

Following the distribution of supplies, the atmosphere turned lively as the children eagerly participated in football and badminton matches. The boys showed off their athletic abilities on the football field, while the girls displayed their enthusiasm and skills on the badminton court. The volunteers cheered them on, creating a warm and encouraging environment. The entire event was filled with laughter and joy as the children enjoyed their time in the company of the volunteers.

One of the volunteers commented: "Seeing the children actively participating and having so much fun was truly heartwarming. This event was not just about providing supplies but also giving them an opportunity to experience joy through sports and games."

A Sense of Fulfillment for the Volunteers

Reflecting on the event, organizer Mani Gupta shared his thoughts: "I'm deeply grateful to IYDF for giving us this opportunity to be part of such meaningful charitable work. Being able to contribute to the well-being of these children is an unforgettable experience. Whether through education, health, or meeting their basic needs, knowing that we are making a positive impact on their lives fills me with pride and fulfillment."

He added: "These children represent our future, and helping them grow gives me a strong sense of responsibility. Through this event, we've not only shared kindness and hope but also brought positive energy into their lives. I am truly thankful to IYDF for providing us with this platform to bring care and support to those in need."

IYDF's Commitment to Improving Child Welfare and Social Progress

IYDF remains dedicated to supporting the growth and development of children worldwide, especially those in need. By providing essential resources and emotional support, IYDF helps create more opportunities for children to succeed in both life and learning. This collaboration with Kumar Daily Needs Store is another example of IYDF's strong commitment to improving the quality of life for disadvantaged children.

Peter Paul, the head of the orphanage, expressed his gratitude for the generosity of IYDF and the volunteers: "These supplies will have a significant impact on the children's education and daily lives. We are incredibly thankful to IYDF and Kumar Daily Needs Store for their support."

A Commitment to Bring More Hope for the Future

This event not only provided material support but also offered the children a chance to experience joy and growth through sports and recreational activities. IYDF and Kumar Daily Needs Store are committed to organizing more similar charity events to bring warmth and hope to children in need. In the future, IYDF plans to continue partnering with various community organizations to help more children realize their potential and build a brighter future.

Through this event, the children received not only practical assistance but also love and care in the form of sports and games. IYDF will continue working toward improving the well-being of young people, creating more opportunities for them to grow and thrive.

