IYDF and Light House Bring Hope and Support to Children at Faizane Gaosiya Orphanage

New Delhi [India], October 22: On October 17, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Light House to host a heartwarming charity event at the Faizane Gaosiya Madarsha and Orphanage in Surguja, Chhattisgarh. This initiative aimed to provide essential learning and living materials to the children, helping improve their living conditions while inspiring their enthusiasm for learning and the future. The event was organized by Murtaza Raza Khan, supported by a dedicated team of volunteers including Guddan Siddique, Soyeb Ansari, Pankaj Ansari, Bablu Pathan, and Guddu Khan. Together, they brought warmth, care, and hope to the children.

Material Donations: Supporting Children's Daily Life and Education

The volunteers provided essential supplies to 20 children, including school bags, notebooks, and pencil cases, along with fruits such as apples, bananas, and oranges, and snacks like biscuits, chips, rolls, and chocolate bars. These donations not only fulfilled the children's educational needs but also added a touch of joy with nutritious snacks, enhancing their daily lives.

On the day of the event, the children eagerly lined up to receive the supplies, their faces beaming with happiness. The donations will help them in their studies by providing better tools while offering healthier food options to support their growth. The generosity of IYDF and Light House offered these children tangible support, allowing them to feel the warmth and care of the community around them.

Fun-Filled Activities: A Blend of Joy and Learning

Beyond the material donations, the volunteers organized various interactive activities, creating a lively and joyful atmosphere. The children participated in group singing, solo performances, and a lively game of musical chairs. The volunteers joined in, sharing in the fun and laughter.

Through the singing activities, the children showcased their musical talents, filling the room with their passion for life and optimism for the future. The musical chairs game brought out friendly competition and team spirit, filling the air with laughter. "Seeing the children so happy and engaged in the activities gave us immense satisfaction. This was more than just a donationit was about sharing love and creating joyful moments," said the volunteers.

Reflections from Volunteers: The Joy of Helping Others

After the event, organizer Murtaza Raza Khan expressed his thoughts: "We are truly grateful for the support from IYDF. Nothing brings more happiness than doing something meaningful for others. By giving back to the world, we feel a deep sense of fulfillment and a renewed appreciation for the goodness around us."

IYDF: Committed to Improving Child Welfare and Igniting Hope for the Future

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) remains dedicated to supporting the growth and development of youth worldwide. Through material and emotional support, IYDF strives to provide children with opportunities to excel in both learning and life. This partnership with Light House highlighted IYDF's commitment to creating better living conditions and educational opportunities for disadvantaged children. Md Hamid Raza, the orphanage's head, expressed deep gratitude for the support, saying, "These materials and activities have made a significant impact on the children's growth. Thank you for showing them the care and support of society."

A Promise of Continued Support and Care

This event not only provided vital supplies to the children but also offered them a chance to experience joy and personal growth through interactive activities. IYDF and Light House are committed to continuing similar charitable initiatives in the future, helping more children in need and enabling them to achieve their dreams through education and improved living conditions. Their efforts aim to create a brighter future for these children, igniting hope in their hearts.

Through this event, the children received more than just material supportthey experienced the love and care of volunteers, which fostered a sense of hope for their futures. IYDF will continue its work, partnering with various organizations to ensure that these children have every opportunity to build a brighter tomorrow.

