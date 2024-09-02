IYDF and London Kids Preschool, Nashik Join Hands to Bring Warmth and Care to Children in Nashik

PNN

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with London Kids Preschool, Nashik, successfully organized a heartwarming charity event at Anganwadi Adgoan in Nashik. The event, led by Toshnil Haribhau Boraste, aimed to provide essential learning materials and daily necessities to 30 local children, spreading warmth and care.

Event Overview

The event kicked off at 10:15 AM and concluded at 1:00 PM. A dedicated team of volunteers, including Namrata Shivaji Gadakh, Priyanka Sandesh Dhikale, Priyanka Vijay Ushire, Chaitali Chetan Borase, Sumedh Shivaji Gadakh, Deelip Balkrushna Kalekar, Shubham Sanjay Shinde, and Arjun Santosh Jagtap, worked together to make the event a memorable experience for the children.

Provided Supplies

With the support of IYDF, London Kids Preschool thoughtfully prepared a range of supplies for the children. These included writing boards, pencils, crayons, sketch pens, drawing books, socks, snacks like chips, biscuits, and Cadbury chocolates, as well as essential items like cooking oil and rice. The children also received motivational poetry books, erasers, sharpeners, and pocket diaries. These supplies not only met the children's educational needs but also added joy to their daily lives.

On-Site Activities

During the event, an IYDF representative introduced the organization, followed by a presentation from London Kids Preschool staff about the school's philosophy and goals for the students. Volunteers distributed snacks and chocolates to the children and organized fun games like ball games and ring toss. The winners of these games were rewarded with extra chocolates, adding to the excitement. The children then received their learning and daily supplies in small groups, and the event concluded with group photos filled with smiles and laughter.

Community Feedback

Sushila Malode, the head of Anganwadi Adgoan, expressed deep gratitude towards IYDF and London Kids Preschool for their generosity. She noted that the materials, especially the motivational poetry books, would be instrumental in inspiring the children to pursue their dreams with courage.

Organizer's Reflections

Toshnil Haribhau Boraste shared his thoughts after the event, saying, "Seeing the happiness on the children's faces and the satisfaction among the staff fills us with immense joy. My volunteer team is now more motivated than ever to participate in similar charitable activities in the future. We believe that with the support of IYDF, the dreams of these children can truly come to life. We are grateful for the opportunity to carry out this donation event."

Conclusion

The charity event concluded in a warm and joyful atmosphere. The collaboration between IYDF and London Kids Preschool not only provided tangible help to the children but also conveyed a message of community care and support. IYDF remains committed to its mission and looks forward to bringing warmth and hope to more children in need in the future.

