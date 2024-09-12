IYDF and Maa Parbati INFO Bring Hope and Support to Underprivileged Children

VMPL

Sarjyoutika, Cuttack (Odisha) [India], September 12: A heartwarming charity event, jointly organised by the International Youth Development Fund (IYDF) and Maa Parbati INFO, was recently held at Sarjyoutika Girls' College. The event aimed to provide essential supplies and educational support to underprivileged children, helping improve their living conditions and sparking their interest in learning and creativity.

Collaborating for a Brighter Future

IYDF, a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of disadvantaged youth in India, has consistently worked to enhance the education, health, and well-being of children in need. Partnering with Maa Parbati INFO, a company deeply committed to social causes, the two organisations combined their resources to bring much-needed supplies and care to the children of Sarjyoutika Kanyashram.

Event Highlights: Warmth and Hope Delivered

The primary goal of the event was to provide food, stationery, and educational support to the children. A team of volunteers from diverse backgrounds not only brought supplies but also organised interactive activities and competitions, creating an environment filled with fun and learning.

The donations included food and lunch items such as lychee, water, chocolates, and various snacks (including bara, potato fritters, and vegetable patties), along with rice and the local delicacy dalma. In addition, the donated goods featured 25 kg of rice, 10 kg of flour, 5 kg of lentils, 10 litres of cooking oil, and three bags of salt, ensuring sustainable support for the children and their families.

To further encourage creativity and enthusiasm for learning, prizes such as desks, dartboards, and commemorative mugs featuring the IYDF logo were awarded to winners of the competitions. Each child also received a stationery kit, including notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, colouring books, markers, and biographies of freedom fighters.

Interactive Activities: Lighting Dreams for the Future

Volunteers designed a series of age-appropriate competitions and interactive games to help the children learn new skills while having fun. For younger children, activities included a creative toy-making competition using modelling clay to inspire their imagination. Balloon inflating contests and musical games brought endless joy to the participants. Volunteers also demonstrated basic first aid and medical equipment use, raising the children's awareness of safety.

Older children participated in quiz sessions and personality development classes, learning how to enhance their self-esteem and inner values through fun activities. Dance and singing competitions, along with rapid-fire quiz rounds, boosted their competitive spirit and fostered teamwork.

Volunteers' Dedication and Contribution

The success of the event was made possible by the dedication of volunteers from both IYDF and Maa Parbati INFO. Volunteers such as Jayashree Sahu, Preetabas Sahu, Masud Alam, and Sushant Kewat worked tirelessly to prepare for the event, interacting with the children and helping them participate in the games and competitions. Their selfless efforts left a lasting impression on the children, adding warmth and strength to the event.

At the end of the event, all the volunteers and children joined together in a traditional dance to celebrate the special occasion. It was not just a material donation; it was a connection of hearts. Through events like this, IYDF and Maa Parbati INFO brought the children and their families closer, offering them hope and confidence for the future.

Looking Ahead: Sustained Care for a Brighter Tomorrow

Both IYDF and Maa Parbati INFO emphasised that this charity event is not a one-time effort, but a continuation of their long-standing commitment to supporting underprivileged children. By collaborating with more local businesses and pooling resources, the two organisations aim to provide continued assistance, helping children break free from poverty and chase their dreams.

The organisers also highlighted that initiatives like this help raise awareness of the real needs of disadvantaged communities, contributing to social equality and progress. They called on more individuals and organisations to join in such efforts, working together to light up the future for vulnerable children.

This event was not just about material donations; it was also about offering emotional support. As IYDF volunteer Preetabas Sahu noted, "This is a wonderful initiative. Our volunteers were very enthusiastic and humble. Activities like this should be held regularly to raise public awareness and bring hope and change to more children."

